Landman’s Season 2 premiere strikes it rich with 9.2 million views in its first two days

Taylor Sheridan’s Landman is hitting the sweet spot after its Season 2 premiere, striking it rich with 9.2 million views in its first two days.

According to Paramount, that figure is calculated by dividing the total minutes viewed by the episode’s total runtime. The second season debut of the oil industry drama launched on Paramount+ on Nov. 16.

Staggeringly, Paramount reports that the 9.2 million views represent a 262% increase over the series premiere in 2024, while sampling of Season 1 has increased by 320% since the second season premiere. The latter figure is based on the views for Season 1 over the past 28 days, compared to the two days following the Season 2 debut.

The official logline for Season 2 reads: “As oil rises from the earth, so do secrets – and Tommy Norris’s (Thornton) breaking point may be closer than he realizes. Facing mounting pressure from M-Tex Oil, Cami Miller (Moore), and the shadow of his kin, survival in West Texas isn’t noble – it’s brutal. And sooner or later something’s got to break.”

Billy Bob Thornton leads the cast of Landman, while Demi Moore, Andy Garcia, Ali Larter, Sam Elliott, Jacob Lofland, Michelle Randolph, Paulina Chávez, Kayla Wallace, Mark Collie, James Jordan, and Colm Feore make up the rest of the primary players.

JoBlo’s Alex Maidy reviewed Landman Season 2 for the site, saying it’s a great addition to Taylor Sheridan’s library of shows, and even more fun than the first season.

“With so much in the first three episodes of season two, I cannot wait to find out where this series will go next,” Alex writes in his review. “Learning more about Tommy’s relationship with his parents and how that shaped him, coupled with the onslaught of stress he endures from work and his family, feels central to what keeps Landman a fascinating watch. Combine that with exceptional turns from Demi Moore and Andy Garcia in expanded roles and the reliable members of the entire ensemble, and you have a series that is as fun to watch as anything on television. Landman leans into all of the things that made it a hit in season one without changing anything for the worse. Billy Bob Thornton has found a role that is more dynamic than what Kevin Costner, Sylvester Stallone, or any of the other leads of the Taylor Sheridan series have gotten to work with, and the consistency between the first season and this new run shows that this series could stay on the air for many seasons to come.”

