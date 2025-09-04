Demi Moore lays down the law as Billy Bob Thornton strikes it rich in an intense trailer for Landman Season 2

Demi Moore’s Cami Miller isn’t messing around regarding being taken seriously in Paramount’s official teaser trailer for Landman Season 2. The second season of Taylor Sheridan’s hit series premieres on Sunday, November 16, on Paramount+, with Billy Bob Thornton returning as the ruthless Tommy Norris.

“The only difference between me and my husband is I’m meaner,” Cami tells a room full of potential investors in the teaser trailer for Landman Season 2. She owns the company, but I run it,” Tommy responds, green venom filling his eyes. From what we can tell, Landman Season 2 brings Moore’s Cami to the stage in a significant way, pointing toward more screentime for the star of Ghost and co-lead of The Substance.

With Cami and Tommy being at odds, we can’t help but wonder how violent the war for black gold could become, and we’re excited to see it!

In addition to setting up Cami and Tommy’s feud, the Landman Season 2 teaser trailer introduces the Yellowstone spinoff’s new cast member, Sam Elliot, who returns to the Taylor Sheridan Universe after starring in the Yellowstone prequel 1883.

Created by Taylor Sheridan and Christian Wallace, Landman is set in the proverbial boomtowns of West Texas and is a modern-day tale of fortune-seeking in the world of oil rigs. Based on the notable 11-part podcast “Boomtown” from Imperative Entertainment and Texas Monthly, the series is an upstairs/downstairs story of roughnecks and wildcat billionaires fueling a boom so big, it’s reshaping our climate, our economy, and our geopolitics.

The original drama series stars Oscar-winning Billy Bob Thornton, Oscar-nominated Demi Moore, Oscar-nominated Andy Garcia, Oscar-nominated Sam Elliott, Ali Larter, Jacob Lofland, Michelle Randolph, Paulina Chávez, Kayla Wallace, Mark Collie, James Jordan, and Colm Feore.

Taylor Sheridan, David C. Glasser, David Hutkin, Ron Burkle, Bob Yari, Christian Wallace, Billy Bob Thornton, Geyer Kosinski, Michael Friedman, and Stephen Kay executive produce Landman. Dan Friedkin and Jason Hoch for Imperative Entertainment and J.K. Nickell and Megan Creydt for Texas Monthly also executive produce. Tommy Turtle serves as co-executive producer.