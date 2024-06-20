Jon Hamm turned down Green Lantern but still wants in on the MCU

With the Marvel Cinematic Universe in the middle of Phase Five and release dates for Phase Six set, we’ll be hearing a lot of casting news as the latter takes form. One who has had an active interest in joining the MCU is Jon Hamm, who says he has had continued conversations with the studio to officially join in…and there is one character he refused to play for a rival.

As Jon Hamm told The Hollywood Reporter on his MCU dalliance, he was far from being positioned as a top dog but interest was coming from both parties. “It’s not like they were saying, “We want you to be Iron Man.” But there were a lot of conversations, and I’m still in those. I talk to the guys that run Marvel and DC. And I’m a comic book nerd. So, we’ll see. Even that part of the industry is changing.” He added that he was sought after for DC’s Green Lantern while Mad Men was still on the air, although, “That was one I definitely didn’t want to do.” He, too, was poised to play Mister Sinister in The New Mutants, but his scene was never shot.

Even still, Jon Hamm continues to be excited for a potential MCU entry, continuing, “But I’ve pitched myself for a couple parts of the Marvel universe, I don’t want to say what exactly, but it was a part of a comic book that I really liked. I was like, “Are you going to do this story?” And they were like, “Yeah, we’re actually thinking of that.” I go, “Good. I should be the guy.” So maybe it’ll work out.” That’s one heck of a tease there but considering he has expressed desire to play Doctor Doom, maybe he could be introduced in The Fantastic Four, currently slated for July 25th, 2025. Hey, it couldn’t be any worse than Howard Stern being involved…

Jon Hamm even cited Jeff Goldblum as an example of how a career trajectory should work. Goldblum joined the MCU as Grandmaster for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, reprising him for Thor: Ragnarok and series What If…?

Where do you think Jon Hamm would best fit within the MCU? Do you see him more as a hero or villain type? Drop your thoughts below!