Mercy: Annabelle Wallis joins Chris Pratt and Rebecca Ferguson in sci-fi thriller

Annabelle Wallis has signed on to star in the sci-fi thriller Mercy with Chris Pratt and Rebecca Ferguson. Timur Bekmambetov directs.

Annabelle Wallis – whose credits include Annabelle, Malignant, and The Mummy – has signed on to star in the sci-fi thriller Mercy alongside previously announced cast members Chris Pratt and Rebecca Ferguson, Variety reports. Details on the role Wallis will be playing have not been revealed, and the same can be said about Ferguson’s character.

Mercy reunites Pratt with his Wanted director Timur Bekmambetov to tell a story that is “ set in the near future when capital crime has increased ” and follows “ a detective (Pratt] who is accused of a violent crime and forced to prove his innocence. ” The screenplay was written by Marco Van Belle (Arthur & Merlin).

Coming our way from Amazon MGM Studios, the film is expected to go into production this spring and is already scheduled to receive a worldwide theatrical release on August 15, 2025.

Charles Roven, who just won an Academy Award for producing Oppenheimer, is producing Mercy with Atlas Entertainment SVP Robert Amidon, alongside Bekmambetov’s BEL banner and Majd Nassif.

In addition to the horror films mentioned in the opening line, Annabelle Wallis’s credits include The Tudors, X-Men: First Class, Pan Am, Sword of Vengeance, The Brothers Grimsby, Come and Find Me, King Arthur: Legend of the Sword, Tag, The Loudest Voice, Peaky Blinders, Boss Level, Mine, Star Trek: Discovery, The Silencing, and Silent Night. Keeping with the silence theme while also heading toward Mercy, Wallis recently worked on a film called The Silence of Mercy, which is currently in post-production and doesn’t have anything to do with this Timur Bekmambetov film.

As a Tom Cruise super-fan, I just think it’s fun to see that his The Mummy co-star Annabelle Wallis is going to share the screen with his Mission: Impossible franchise co-star Rebecca Ferguson in this film. My level of Chris Pratt fandom isn’t anywhere near the level of my Tom Cruise fandom, but I look forward to seeing how Mercy is going to turn out.