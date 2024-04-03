Mercy: Kali Reis of True Detective: Night Country joins Chris Pratt sci-fi thriller

World Boxing Council middleweight champ Kali Reis recently shared the screen with Jodie Foster in the HBO series True Detective: Night Country, and now Deadline reports that she is following up the success of that season of television by signing on to join previously announced cast members Chris Pratt (Guardians of the Galaxy), Rebecca Ferguson (Dune), and Annabelle Wallis (Malignant) in the sci-fi thriller Mercy.

Mercy reunites Pratt with his Wanted director Timur Bekmambetov to tell a story that is “ set in the near future when capital crime has increased ” and follows “ a detective (Pratt] who is accused of a violent crime and forced to prove his innocence. ” The screenplay was written by Marco Van Belle (Arthur & Merlin).

Coming our way from Amazon MGM Studios, the film is expected to go into production this spring and is already scheduled to receive a worldwide theatrical release on August 15, 2025.

Charles Roven, who just won an Academy Award for producing Oppenheimer, is producing Mercy with Atlas Entertainment SVP Robert Amidon, alongside Bekmambetov’s BEL banner and Majd Nassif.

We know who Pratt is playing in the movie, but no details have been revealed about the characters Ferguson, Wallis, and Reis will be playing. In addition to True Detective: Night Country, Reis has also had acting credits on the newly released paramedic thriller Asphalt City and the crime thriller Catch the Fair One (where she shared a “story by” writing credit with director Josef Kubota Wladyka). True Detective: Night Country was the most-watched season of the crime anthology show, averaging 12.7 million cross-platform viewers, with 3.2 million checking out the season finale on the day of its release. So it was no surprise when HBO announced that they were bringing Tigers Are Not Afraid filmmaker Issa López, who directed and co-wrote all six episodes of the season, back to mastermind another season of the series. Every season has centered on a new batch of characters, so Kali Reis probably won’t be returning to the world of True Detective… unless López decides to switch things up this time around.

