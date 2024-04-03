Mercy: Kali Reis of True Detective: Night Country joins Chris Pratt sci-fi thriller

Kali Reis of True Detective: Night Country is joining Chris Pratt, Rebecca Ferguson, and Annabelle Wallis in the sci-fi thriller Mercy

By
Kali Reis True Detective: Night Country

World Boxing Council middleweight champ Kali Reis recently shared the screen with Jodie Foster in the HBO series True Detective: Night Country, and now Deadline reports that she is following up the success of that season of television by signing on to join previously announced cast members Chris Pratt (Guardians of the Galaxy), Rebecca Ferguson (Dune), and Annabelle Wallis (Malignant) in the sci-fi thriller Mercy.

Mercy reunites Pratt with his Wanted director Timur Bekmambetov to tell a story that is “set in the near future when capital crime has increased” and follows “a detective (Pratt] who is accused of a violent crime and forced to prove his innocence.” The screenplay was written by Marco Van Belle (Arthur & Merlin).

Coming our way from Amazon MGM Studios, the film is expected to go into production this spring and is already scheduled to receive a worldwide theatrical release on August 15, 2025.

Charles Roven, who just won an Academy Award for producing Oppenheimer, is producing Mercy with Atlas Entertainment SVP Robert Amidon, alongside Bekmambetov’s BEL banner and Majd Nassif.

We know who Pratt is playing in the movie, but no details have been revealed about the characters Ferguson, Wallis, and Reis will be playing. In addition to True Detective: Night Country, Reis has also had acting credits on the newly released paramedic thriller Asphalt City and the crime thriller Catch the Fair One (where she shared a “story by” writing credit with director Josef Kubota Wladyka). True Detective: Night Country was the most-watched season of the crime anthology show, averaging 12.7 million cross-platform viewers, with 3.2 million checking out the season finale on the day of its release. So it was no surprise when HBO announced that they were bringing Tigers Are Not Afraid filmmaker Issa López, who directed and co-wrote all six episodes of the season, back to mastermind another season of the series. Every season has centered on a new batch of characters, so Kali Reis probably won’t be returning to the world of True Detective… unless López decides to switch things up this time around.

Are you interested in Mercy? What do you think of Chris Pratt, Rebecca Ferguson, Annabelle Wallis, and Kali Reis heading up the cast? Share your thoughts on this one by leaving a comment below.

Kali Reis Catch the Fair One
Source: Deadline
Tags: , , , , , , ,
icon More Horror Movie News
The collectible makers at NECA have created life-size replicas of the homicidal AI doll M3GAN and are selling them for $495
NECA is selling life-size M3GAN replicas for $495
Kali Reis of True Detective: Night Country is joining Chris Pratt, Rebecca Ferguson, and Annabelle Wallis in the sci-fi thriller Mercy
Mercy: Kali Reis of True Detective: Night Country joins Chris Pratt sci-fi thriller
The Pope's Exorcist star Russell Crowe reveals that the supernatural thriller was meant to kick off a trilogy
The Pope’s Exorcist may be chapter one in a trilogy
Devyn Nekoda, Mary McCormack, Rachel Blanchard & more have joined Dakota Fanning in Bryan Bertino's horror film Vicious
Vicious: Devyn Nekoda, Mary McCormack, Rachel Blanchard & more join Dakota Fanning in horror film
View All

About the Author

14928 Articles Published
facebook

Cody is a news editor and film critic, focused on the horror arm of JoBlo.com, and writes scripts for videos that are released through the JoBlo Originals and JoBlo Horror Originals YouTube channels. In his spare time, he's a globe-trotting digital nomad, runs a personal blog called Life Between Frames, and writes novels and screenplays.

Latest Mercy News

Latest Horror News

Load more articles