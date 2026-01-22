Interviews

Interview: Chris Pratt, Kali Reis, and Timur Bekmambetov Talk Mercy

By
Posted 4 hours ago

Timur Bekmambetov‘s latest feature Mercy presents an intriguing premise, and justice courtesy of artificial intelligence. Chris Pratt is Detective Chris Raven. After the horrific murder of his wife, Chris finds himself on trial in an A.I. presented courtroom. Rebecca Ferguson portrays Judge Maddox, who rules over a swift, 90 minute trial. It’s up to Chris, his partner “Jaq” (Kali Reis), and his own desperation to clear his name. The film presents a fascinating examination of court proceedings in the age of artificial intelligence, that in some ways, mirrors where we may be heading.

Recently, I had the chance to chat with Chris Pratt and Kali Reis. I’ve spoken to Mr. Pratt quite a few times, and it is always nice to coverse with the man. The duo opened up about working with Mr. Bekmambetov, and finding an on-screen relationship through rehearsal. As well, I asked Chris about working with James Gunn again in future projects together.

Having spoken to Timur in the past before, it was terrrific chatting with the man. Bekmambetov has had experience in tackling online driven projects. As a producer of films like Unfriended: Dark Web, Hardcore Henry, and Searching, he has a bit of history with this kind of production. Here, he’s presenting his take on a sci-fi project, one that really doesn’t seem that out of the realm of possibility.

Mercy opens in theatres this Friday at a theatre near you.

