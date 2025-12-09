Movie Trailers

Chris Pratt matches wits with a ruthless AI to prove his innocence in a new trailer for Timur Bekmambetov’s sci-fi thriller Mercy

By
Posted 5 hours ago
A trailer has been released for the sci-fi thriller Mercy, starring Chris Pratt and directed by Timur BekmambetovA trailer has been released for the sci-fi thriller Mercy, starring Chris Pratt and directed by Timur Bekmambetov

With each passing day, artificial intelligence continues to integrate itself into our society. It distorts our reality, alters entertainment, and changes the way we function. If we’re not careful, things could get out of hand, leaving our fate to something that isn’t human and acts only based on what it learns from our mistakes. In Timur Bekmambetov’s upcoming sci-fi thriller Mercy, Chris Pratt must prove his innocence to an AI that acts as judge, jury, and executioner. To get audiences excited about the film before its January 23 theatrical premiere, Amazon MGM Studios debuted a new trailer for Mercy on Tuesday, and the picture it paints of the future could unnerve you.

In the new Mercy trailer, Detective Raymond (Christ Pratt) gets accused of murdering his wife by an AI and has 90 minutes to prove his innocence. Using an internet connection and an advanced interface, Raymond cases the scene, gathers evidence, and uses old-school crime-solving tactics to escape his circumstances and live another day.

What was the filming process like for Mercy?

The production for Mercy utilized the virtual production method known as The Volume, which employs LED panels as backdrops. Sporting a screenplay written by Marco Van Belle (Arthur & Merlin), Mercy tells a story that is “set in the near future when capital crime has increased” and follows “a detective (Pratt] who is accused of a violent crime and forced to prove his innocence.” Pratt is joined in the cast by Rebecca Ferguson (Dune), Annabelle Wallis (Malignant), and World Boxing Council middleweight champ Kali Reis, who recently shared the screen with Jodie Foster in the HBO series True Detective: Night Country.

Producer Charles Roven on the grim reality of Mercy

During the New York Comic-Con panel in October, Pratt said (as reported by Deadline) that the movie was shot like a stage play with 60-minute full-length takes. Producer Charles Roven said, “We got a pitch from a writer, Marco, who wrote the script. When we first got the script, people were talking about AI, and it wasn’t happening yet. When we started talking about the movie, all of a sudden, companies were dealing with AI, and the future wasn’t definitely not far away. The fact that the movie takes place in 2029, I think every day, every week, every month that goes by, there’s something more that makes our movie true.”

What do you think about the new trailer for Mercy? Could our judicial system resemble this by the year 2029? Would you trust an AI to decide your fate? Let us know in the comments section below.

Mercy, Chris Pratt, poster

Source: Amazon MGM Studios
