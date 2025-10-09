Movie News

Mercy trailer: Chris Pratt faces off with an AI that’s judge, jury, and executioner in Timur Bekmambetov sci-fi thriller

By
Posted 3 hours ago
A trailer has been released for the sci-fi thriller Mercy, starring Chris Pratt and directed by Timur BekmambetovA trailer has been released for the sci-fi thriller Mercy, starring Chris Pratt and directed by Timur Bekmambetov

Seventeen years after working together on Wanted, director Timur Bekmambetov and actor Chris Pratt have reteamed for a sci-fi thriller called Mercy, which is heading for a January 23, 2026 release date. The first trailer for the movie was just unveiled at New York Comic-Con – and you can check it out in the embed above! The trailer shows Pratt’s character being accused of murdering his wife by an AI that serves as judge, jury, and executioner. Strapped to a chair, he sets out to clear his name using an Internet connection and security camera footage… so, in the end, we get another Bekmambetov project that boils down to “person stares at screens.” They can shake it up in a variety of ways, but this Screenlife stuff is overstaying its welcome for me.

This production took advantage of the virtual production method known as The Volume, which uses LED panels as backdrops. Sporting a screenplay written by Marco Van Belle (Arthur & Merlin), Mercy tells a story that is “set in the near future when capital crime has increased” and follows “a detective (Pratt] who is accused of a violent crime and forced to prove his innocence.” Pratt is joined in the cast by Rebecca Ferguson (Dune), Annabelle Wallis (Malignant), and World Boxing Council middleweight champ Kali Reis, who recently shared the screen with Jodie Foster in the HBO series True Detective: Night Country

During the New York Comic-Con panel, Pratt said (as reported by Deadline) that the movie was shot like a stage play with 60 minute full-length takes. Producer Charles Roven said, “We got a pitch from a writer, Marco, who wrote the script. When we first got the script, people were talking about AI, and it wasn’t happening yet. When we started talking about the movie, all of a sudden, companies were dealing with AI, and the future wasn’t definitely not far away. The fact that the movie takes place in 2029, I think every day, every week, every month that goes by, there’s something more that makes our movie true.

In addition to directing Wanted (which starred Angelina Jolie and James McAvoy, but featured Pratt as an office worker who takes a keyboard to the face in what may be the most memorable moment of the film), Bekmambetov has made Night Watch, Day Watch, Profile, Ben-Hur, Abraham Lincoln: Vampire Hunter, V2. Escape from Hell, The Irony of Fate 2, Yolki 1914, Yolki 5, Escape from Afghanistan, The Arena, Nochnoy bazar, and Peshawar Waltz. He has also produced such films as 9, Apollo 18, Unfriended and its sequel, Hardcore Henry, The Snow Queen and its follow-ups, Searching, Missing, other entries in the Yolki franchise, the recent War of the Worlds, and many more. A sequel to Wanted was in development for years, but never made it into production.

What did you think of the Mercy trailer? Are you looking forward to this movie? Let us know by leaving a comment below.

Mercy

Tags: , , , , , , , ,

About the Author

Cody Hamman
Horror News Editor
18,225 Articles Published

Favorite Movies: The Friday the 13th franchise, Kevin Smith movies, the films of read more George A. Romero (especially the initial Dead trilogy), Texas Chainsaw Massacre 1 & 2, FleshEater, Intruder, Let the Right One In, Return of the Living Dead, The Evil Dead, Jaws, Tremors, From Dusk Till Dawn, Phantasm, Halloween, The Hills Have Eyes, Back to the Future trilogy, Dazed and Confused, the James Bond series, Mission: Impossible, the MCU, the list goes on and on

Likes: Movies, horror, '80s slashers, podcasts, animals, traveling, Brazil (the country), the read more Cinema Wasteland convention, classic rock, Led Zeppelin, Kevin Smith, George A. Romero, Quentin Tarantino, the Coen brothers, Richard Linklater, Paul Thomas Anderson, Stephen King, Elmore Leonard, James Bond, Tom Cruise, Marvel comics, the grindhouse/drive-in era

Latest Mercy News

See More

Latest Horror News

Load more articles

Top 10 Movies

  1. The Odyssey
  2. Tron: Ares
  3. Predator: Badlands
  4. Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery
  5. Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere
  6. Guillermo del Toro's Frankenstein
  7. The Black Phone 2
  8. The Running Man (2025)
  9. Avatar: Fire & Ash
  10. Mortal Kombat 2

Breaking News

The TV series update of The 'Burbs adds Jack Whitehall, Julia Duffy, and the more to the cast, which has Keke Palmer in the lead

JoBlo Originals

What Happened to The ‘Burbs?

Posted 3 days ago
We take a look at one of the biggest cult hits of the 1980’s - Joe Dante’s classic The ‘Burbs, starring Tom Hanks!