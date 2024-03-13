Mercy: Chris Pratt and Rebecca Ferguson futuristic sci-fi thriller is now set for an August 2025 release

Chris Pratt and Rebecca Ferguson are no strangers to the science fiction genre. Ferguson can currently be seen in the epic new chapter of Denis Villeneuve’s Dune: Part Two, while Pratt is known for bringing Star-Lord to the screen in the Guardians of the Galaxy movies. The Hollywood Reporter has now revealed that the Pratt and Ferguson sci-fi thriller that the two are set to co-star, Mercy, is set to be released theatrically next summer on August 15, 2025. Mercy is an Amazon MGM Studios production and will have Timur Bekmambetov at the helm. Bekmambetov is the action director behind such projects as Night Watch, Wanted, Abraham Lincoln: Vampire Hunter and the ill-fated Ben-Hur remake.

Mercy comes from screenwriter Marco van Belle and the synopsis states that Pratt plays “a detective in the near future who finds himself accused of a violent crime and having to prove his innocence in a society where capital crime is on the rise.” The movie is produced by Charles Roven, the frequent Christopher Nolan collaborator who is currently enjoying the recent Academy Awards sweep for their film Oppenheimer. Roven will be producing along with Atlas Entertainment SVP Robert Amidon, Bekmambetov’s BEL studio, and film producer Majd Nassif. Cameras intend to roll this spring.