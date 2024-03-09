Road House premiere: First reactions praise “brutal” fights, Conor McGregor’s scene chewing

Last Updated on March 11, 2024

The first reactions to Road House have arrived out of its premiere at this year’s SXSW, with some surprise praise that seems to highlight to a missed opportunity for Amazon to release it in theaters. Ahead of its streaming debut later this month, all signs point to Road House being just the sort of flick that has to be watched with a crowd, while a number of attendees noted that Jake Gyllenhaal is not to be messed with and Conor McGregor is a genuine scene-stealing presence.

Check out the initial Road House reactions via X below:

It’s too bad ROAD HOUSE is only streaming because watching it w/ the crowd at #SXSW was the best part. The story is severely lacking but that’s not why we’re here – McGregor gnashing scenery & energetic action (Face/Off inspo?) keep it afloat. Self aware as a remake, which helps. pic.twitter.com/nEUB0RyJeG — Sydney🚀 (@CountVolpe) March 9, 2024

Had a fucking blast with Road House at SXSW. Amazon would be insane not to release this in theaters, people were hooting and hollering at the brutal and awesome fights, and I was one of them. Hits a nice balance between modernizing it while keeping the tone and world heightened. pic.twitter.com/DrFU327NOv — Jacob Ethington (@JacobTalks4ever) March 9, 2024

Sometimes you should just not give a shit about reinventing the wheel. Road House is fucking visceral, but the biggest surprise is how FUNNY it is. Plenty of killer one liners. Jake Gyllenhaal is terrific but my god, Conor McGregor is on some NEXT LEVEL scenery chewing. #SXSW pic.twitter.com/8KMwyehN9j — kevin l. lee @ SXSW (@Klee_FilmReview) March 9, 2024

This modern Road House twist — Gyllenhaal is a former UFC fighter, compared to Patrick Swayze’s bouncer, for one — has been the subject of much discussion and behind-the-scenes controversy as of late, with topics ranging from everything from the use of artificial intelligence to its disputed release strategy. Somewhere in between, the writer of the original Road House, R. Lance Hill, has claimed the filmmakers are guilty of copyright infringement on his screenplay. (Hill went credited as David Lee Henry on 1989’s Road House.)

Doug Liman's ROAD HOUSE is an absolute brawler. Each action set-piece is as intensely choreographed as it is brutal. Jake Gyllenhaal is a charming powerhouse here, and Conor McGregor's deliciously unhinged character steals the show. A wildly entertaining actioner. #SXSW pic.twitter.com/DkuiqwrZXW — Paul Lê 🦛 (@AFinalBoy) March 9, 2024

Road House was a great headliner to kick off this year’s #SXSW! Some of the most brutal action scenes I’ve seen from a film in quite a while, and Jake Gyllenhaal delivered an incredible performance! pic.twitter.com/qk8OD09oOB — Dorian Parks (@DorianParksnRec) March 9, 2024

The release of Road House outside of its SXSW screening has launched some discourse from some of the movie’s key players: director Doug Liman and star Jake Gyllenhaal. Liman originally announced that he would be boycotting the movie’s premiere over Amazon’s alleged shifting of the film’s release from a theatrical one to streaming only. On this, Liam said, “The movie is fantastic, maybe my best, and I’m sure it will bring the house down and possibly have the audience dancing in their seats during the end credits. But I will not be there.” However, it was reported that Liman did in fact attend Road House’s premiere, although he did not actively participate in any promotion, leaving that to the cast. Regardless of Liman’s official stance, Gyllenhaal maintains that the movie was always headed towards a streaming release. As such, Road House will kick its way to Amazon Prime Video in less than two weeks on March 21st.

How does the reception of Road House fresh out of SXSW change your anticipation for the movie? Do you wish it had gotten a theatrical release? Let us know!