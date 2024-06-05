Road House: The Lost Soundtrack contains 19 tracks Jeff Healey recorded for the original film

The 1989 action classic Road House (watch it HERE) recently got a decent enough Prime Video remake that’s set to receive a sequel – which is something the original movie should have gotten around 1991 or so. But no matter what other movies use the Road House title, nothing will ever compare to that ’89 movie… which I have vivid memories of watching at a drive-in during its initial release. To celebrate the 35th anniversary of Road House, the estate of musician Jeff Healey has announced that they’re teaming up with Sony Music and Mondo Music to bring us Road House: The Lost Soundtrack, the complete, previously unreleased soundtrack that Healey recorded for the film.

Road House: The Lost Soundtrack is available to pre-order from the Jeff Healey Estate’s official website and will also be available on all major streaming platforms on June 7th, courtesy of Sony Music. This release features “all twelve songs used in the film itself (eight of which were previously unreleased) as well as seven additional bonus tracks… songs recorded during the Road House sessions, that have never before been released in any format.”

Here’s the track list: 1. On the Road Again – 2. Confidence Man – 3. Long Tall Sally – 4. One Foot on the Gravel – 5. Hear That Guitar Ring – 6. Knock on Wood (feat. Kathleen Wilhoite) – 7. I’m Tore Down – 8. Roadhouse Blues – 9. Travelin’ Band – 10. White Room – 11. Hoochie Coochie Man – 12. When the Night Comes Falling from the Sky – Bonus Tracks: 13. Killing Floor – 14. I Just Want To Make Love To You – 15. Red House – 16. Around & Around – 17. Foxey Lady – 18. Back In The USA – 19. Angel

      Directed by Rowdy Herrington from a screenplay by R. Lance Hill (credited as David Lee Henry) and Hilary Henkin, Road House has the following synopsis: Dalton is a lightning quick martial arts expert and the best bouncer in the business. He has been shot, stabbed and kicked around all in the line of duty, and may be in line for more punishment on the door when he gets hired to transform the Double Deuce from a seedy joint into a sophisticated night-club. First he must tackle the ambitions of a ruthless crime boss, whose greed and lust for power are legendary.

      The film stars Patrick Swayze, Kelly Lynch, Sam Elliott, Ben Gazzara, Kevin Tighe, Red West, Sunshine Parker, Marshall Teague, John Doe, Kathleen Wilhoite, Terry Funk, Anthony De Longis, Travis McKenna, Keith David, John William Young, Julie Michaels, and Michael Rider, with Jeff Healey as musician Cody.

      The Estate of Jeff Healey (who, sadly, passed away in 2008) provided the following statement about Road House: The Lost Soundtrack: “This project has been simmering for well over a decade, and a great deal of blood, sweat and tears have been poured into this one.  We’re beyond thrilled that is it finally making its way into the light. With Sony’s blessing (and endless support), we did a deep dive into their vaults. We were given full access to all the original tapes, the original dozen that were in the film, and an additional seven bonus tracks that were recorded in the same sessions. All have been painstakingly remixed and remastered from the original multi-track elements (except for two songs in which the master tapes had been lost to the sands of time – these required some extra love to bring up to the standards of the rest…). This is a Healey Estate joint from top to bottom; from audio production and restoration, to extensive liner notes and rare photos. We poured our hearts into this project and we hope you enjoy it.

      Will you be buying Road House: The Lost Soundtrack? Let us know by leaving a comment below.

