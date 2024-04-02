Could Jake Gyllenhaal be gearing up for Road House 2 after inking a first-look deal with Amazon MGM Studios?

One day after Prime Video announced a record-breaking milestone for Doug Liman’s Road House reboot, saying the film amassed 50 million viewers in two weeks, the film’s star, Jake Gyllenhaal, has inked a first-look deal with Amazon MGM Studios for future film projects. The pact is between Gyllenhaal’s Nine Stories production studio and Amazon MGM Studios, with the latter getting first dibs on narrative features. The agreement extends to film projects produced by Nine Stories for theatrical and streaming release. Could this contract lead to Gyllenhaal making Road House 2? Will Doug Liman return to direct after inking an iron-clad contract to release the would-be sequel in theaters? Your guess is as good as mine. I can’t imagine Liman and Amazon MGM Studios are the best of friends after the streaming-only release of Road House, but stranger things have happened.

“Jake is a one-of-a-kind talent whose passion and eye for filmmaking makes him a powerful storyteller both in front of the camera and behind the scenes,” said Julie Rapaport, head of film production and development at Amazon MGM Studios. “Following the record-breaking success of Road House, we could not imagine a better time to officially cement our relationship. Jake has been an incredible partner, and we look forward to collaborating with him and the Nine Stories team to create needle-moving and compelling films from visionary filmmakers.”

“I’ve worked with Amazon MGM on two films this past year, and they’ve been a wonderful partner both times,” said Gyllenhaal. “Their dedication to filmmaking is contagious, and I so admire their commitment to fans all over the world. I am thrilled to formalize what is an already fruitful collaboration—especially on the heels of Road House’s outstanding debut.”

Here’s the official synopsis for Road House: “In this adrenaline-fueled reimagining of the ’80s cult classic, ex-UFC fighter Dalton (Gyllenhaal) takes a job as a bouncer at a Florida Keys roadhouse, only to discover that this paradise is not all it seems.” In addition to Gyllenhaal, Road House stars Daniela Melchior, Billy Magnussen, Jessica Williams, Joaquim De Almeida, and Conor McGregor. The film aims to pay homage to the original while providing its own unique and exhilarating spin to introduce Dalton, the roadhouse, and all its chaos to a new generation.

