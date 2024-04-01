Doug Liman’s Road House sings sweet chin music on Prime Video with a record-breaking 50 million global viewers

Despite not getting a theatrical release, Doug Liman’s Road House reboot is throwing hands on the streaming charts. According to Deadline‘s report, the hard-hitting action film starring Jake Gyllenhaal is landing decisive blows to audiences with a record-breaking 50 million global viewers in its first two weeks of release.

“The groundbreaking, successful debut of Road House is a testament to the hard work and commitment from the entire Road House filmmaking team and the film’s cast led by the phenomenal Jake Gyllenhaal,” said Jennifer Salke, head of Amazon MGM Studios. “The world is absolutely loving this entertaining, action-packed ride anchored by the performances of Jake, Conor McGregor, Daniela Melchior, Darren Barnet, Billy Magnussen, Jessica Williams, Lukas Gage, Arturo Castro, JD Pardo and the rest of our stellar cast. It’s great to see the film taking off with both fans of the iconic original as well as a huge turnout from new audiences. This incredible film is really giving everyone something to talk about, and we couldn’t be more proud!”

While Doug Liman continues to disagree with Road House not going theatrical, Prime Video appears more than pleased by the reboot’s streaming results. In addition to appealing to fans of the original, Road House taps into the UFC fandom by reimagining Gyllenhaal’s Dalton as a former gladiator of the Octagon. Thanks to savvy advertisement strategies, Road House landed prime real estate on ESPN’s SportsCenter, giving the film a great platform in front of its core demographic.

Per the official logline: “In this adrenaline-fueled reimagining of the ’80s cult classic, ex-UFC fighter Dalton (Gyllenhaal) takes a job as a bouncer at a Florida Keys roadhouse, only to discover that this paradise is not all it seems.” In addition to Gyllenhaal, Road House stars Daniela Melchior, Billy Magnussen, Jessica Williams, Joaquim De Almeida, and Conor McGregor. The film aims to pay homage to the original while providing its own unique and exhilarating spin to introduce Dalton, the roadhouse, and all its chaos to a new generation.

