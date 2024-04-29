Karen Gillan and Zoë Chao try to sync pregnancies in the upcoming star-studded comedy Let’s Have Kids!

By
Let's Have Kids!, Karen Gillan, Zoe Chao, comedy

For some people, timing is everything, especially regarding life planning. The problem with meticulous plans is no one can account for the unknown, and a wrench in the works can throw the entire strategy out of whack. In Let’s Have Kids!, Emma and Phoebe decide to get pregnant simultaneously to navigate motherhood together. However, their friendship becomes tested when only one conceives, and the other is left on the sidelines. Karen Gillan (Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3Jumanji: The Next LevelGunpowder Milkshake) and Zoë Chao (StrangersThe After PartyParty Down) lead Let’s Have Kids! as two best friends on opposite ends of a life-changing era.

Let’s Have Kids! is Black Adam and Due Date writer Adam Sztykiel’s directorial debut. Sam Richardson (VeepWe’re the MillersVelma), Max Greenfield (New GirlPromising Young WomanThe Big Short), K.J. Apa (RiverdaleThe Hate U GiveI Still Believe), Ed Begley Jr. (A Mighty WindBest in ShowPineapple Express), and Mary Steenburgen (Back to the Future Part IIIStep BrothersNightmare Alley) co-star in the laugh-out-loud comedy. Sztykiel co-wrote the script with Elli Knaus, a producer on the project alongside Becky Sloviter.

Karen Gillan made a splash as Amy Pond in the BBC‘s Doctor Who before joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Nebula for James Gunn’s Guardians of the Galaxy. Nebula’s role in the MCU grew exponentially, bringing the character to other flagship films like Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame. Gillan led Navot Papushado’s Gunpowder Milkshake in 2021 alongside Lena Headey, Carla Gugino, Angela Bassett, and Michelle Yeoh before starring in Riley Stearns’ clone drama Dual. She stars alongside David Dastmalchian, Tom Hiddleston, Molly C. Quinn, Mia Sara, Mark Hamill, Matthew Lillard, and Jacob Tremblay in the upcoming adaptation of Stephen King’s The Life of Chuck. She is currently filming the comedic mini-series Douglas Is Cancelled.

Zoë Chao is a vital member of the catering crew from the Party Down revival and a featured player in The Afterparty, a comedic mystery about a high school reunion that ends in death. Chao stars alongside Amy Adams and Scoot McNairy in the upcoming horror film Nightbitch. The film is about a woman who pauses her career to be a stay-at-home mom, but soon, her domesticity takes a surreal turn.

Did you try to plan the birth of your children with close friends? Did you succeed? In the comments section below, let us know if you’re excited about Karen Gillan and Zoë Chao going through the motions in Let’s Have Kids!

Source: Deadline
Tags: ,
icon More Movie News
Sicario 3, Josh Brolin
Josh Brolin says Sicario 3 is getting closer, but Christopher McQuarrie is no longer involved
Karen Gillan and Zoë Chao try to sync pregnancies in the upcoming star-studded comedy Let’s Have Kids!
Jeff Bridges has confirmed that he's returning for Tron: Ares, which is currently filming and stars Jared Leto as Ares
Jeff Bridges is back for Tron: Ares!
Nicole Kidman, Zac Efron, and Joey King weave a tangled web of romance in a first look at A Family Affair
View All

About the Author

8272 Articles Published
facebook

Born and raised in New York, then immigrated to Canada, Steve Seigh has been a JoBlo.com editor, columnist, and critic since 2012. He started with Ink & Pixel, a column celebrating the magic and evolution of animation, before launching the companion YouTube series Animation Movies Revisited. He's also the host of the Talking Comics Podcast, a personality-driven audio show focusing on comic books, film, music, and more. You'll rarely catch him without headphones on his head and pancakes on his breath.

Latest Movie News

Load more articles