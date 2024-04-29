Karen Gillan and Zoë Chao try to sync pregnancies in the upcoming star-studded comedy Let’s Have Kids!

For some people, timing is everything, especially regarding life planning. The problem with meticulous plans is no one can account for the unknown, and a wrench in the works can throw the entire strategy out of whack. In Let’s Have Kids!, Emma and Phoebe decide to get pregnant simultaneously to navigate motherhood together. However, their friendship becomes tested when only one conceives, and the other is left on the sidelines. Karen Gillan (Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, Jumanji: The Next Level, Gunpowder Milkshake) and Zoë Chao (Strangers, The After Party, Party Down) lead Let’s Have Kids! as two best friends on opposite ends of a life-changing era.

Let’s Have Kids! is Black Adam and Due Date writer Adam Sztykiel’s directorial debut. Sam Richardson (Veep, We’re the Millers, Velma), Max Greenfield (New Girl, Promising Young Woman, The Big Short), K.J. Apa (Riverdale, The Hate U Give, I Still Believe), Ed Begley Jr. (A Mighty Wind, Best in Show, Pineapple Express), and Mary Steenburgen (Back to the Future Part III, Step Brothers, Nightmare Alley) co-star in the laugh-out-loud comedy. Sztykiel co-wrote the script with Elli Knaus, a producer on the project alongside Becky Sloviter.

Karen Gillan made a splash as Amy Pond in the BBC‘s Doctor Who before joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Nebula for James Gunn’s Guardians of the Galaxy. Nebula’s role in the MCU grew exponentially, bringing the character to other flagship films like Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame. Gillan led Navot Papushado’s Gunpowder Milkshake in 2021 alongside Lena Headey, Carla Gugino, Angela Bassett, and Michelle Yeoh before starring in Riley Stearns’ clone drama Dual. She stars alongside David Dastmalchian, Tom Hiddleston, Molly C. Quinn, Mia Sara, Mark Hamill, Matthew Lillard, and Jacob Tremblay in the upcoming adaptation of Stephen King’s The Life of Chuck. She is currently filming the comedic mini-series Douglas Is Cancelled.

Zoë Chao is a vital member of the catering crew from the Party Down revival and a featured player in The Afterparty, a comedic mystery about a high school reunion that ends in death. Chao stars alongside Amy Adams and Scoot McNairy in the upcoming horror film Nightbitch. The film is about a woman who pauses her career to be a stay-at-home mom, but soon, her domesticity takes a surreal turn.

Did you try to plan the birth of your children with close friends? Did you succeed? In the comments section below, let us know if you’re excited about Karen Gillan and Zoë Chao going through the motions in Let’s Have Kids!