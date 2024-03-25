Jake Gyllenhaal weighs in on the chances of him throwing down for Road House 2

If the stars align, Jake Gyllenhaal could serve more knuckle sandwiches as Dalton for a potential Road House 2. The hard-hitting re-imagining of the Rowdy Herrington-directed action film grabbed viewers by the seat of their pants this past weekend, with 121.5 minutes of the new movie streamed on Prime Video, according to Luminate. While Road House director Doug Liman is perhaps not in Prime Video’s best standing after boycotting the film’s SXSW premiere (Liman eventually did attend the screening), the feature still had a successful launch. With more to the story teased in a post-credits scene, Raod House fans wonder if Gyllenhaal could return for a Road House 2. Thankfully, ScreenRant went straight to the horse’s mouth to find out if Gyllenhaal would throw more punches in a sequel.

Speaking with ScreenRant about his chances of playing Dalton in Road House 2, Gyllenhaal said, “I would love to [revisit the role]. I love the role, I love the character. I love his humor. I love where he could go. The first thing I ever read in the script was the scene where he asked about insurance, if they have insurance, asked if their bikes are outside, and the essence of that character is there, and there’s so much more to explore in that space. So, yeah… I do like the training, but that’s just me.”

While Gyllenhaal appears interested in reprising the iconic role played by Patrick Swayze in the 1989 original for Road House 2, a few factors stand in the way. Much to Doug Liman’s disapproval, Road House is streaming exclusively on Prime Video and forgoing a wide theatrical release. In other words, Road House needs many views to overshadow the film’s mediocre reviews and Rotten Tomatoes score of 63% Fresh. With only so many people having a Prime Video subscription, getting executives to sign off on a sequel will take a lot of work. If you want Road House 2, the best way to show your support is to sing the film’s praises online and recommend it to anyone you think could be interested.

Per the official logline: “In this adrenaline-fueled reimagining of the ’80s cult classic, ex-UFC fighter Dalton (Gyllenhaal) takes a job as a bouncer at a Florida Keys roadhouse, only to discover that this paradise is not all it seems.” In addition to Gyllenhaal, Road House stars Daniela Melchior, Billy Magnussen, Jessica Williams, Joaquim De Almeida, and Conor McGregor. The film aims to pay homage to the original while providing its own unique and exhilarating spin to introduce Dalton, the roadhouse, and all its chaos to a new generation.

