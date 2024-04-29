Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse composer Daniel Pemberton is set to tour the U.S., which will feature his score from the films

The composer made his music in a way that he never thought he could perform it live. However, audiences in the US will now be able to catch his unique scores.

By
across the spider-verse, daniel pemberton

Movie music can be insanely operatic, which is why some composers have been able to perform their fan-favorite scores in concerts. Daniel Pemberton, who has been known to do some very dramatic tunes that easily lent themselves to movie trailers, has piggybacked his recent announcement of his U.K. tour with a tour in the United States. The composer has contributed to the abstract and moody tone of Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse and Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse: Live in Concert will be web-swinging into concert venues in the U.S. starting with Nashville, Tennessee on September 1. For more U.S. tour information, visit the official website, beginning at 10 a.m. ET today. The performances will feature a live-to-picture performance of Pemberton’s mold-breaking orchestral and electronic score. A scratch DJ on turntables and a designated whistler will be performing to add two of the score’s most unique ingredients. Additionally, and at a certain number of events, you might even get to catch Pemberton himself playing on guitar and a number of other instruments, including his own face.

Pemberton told THR, I always thought it’d be impossible to do live, because they jump between so many different ideas and genres. But a long time ago, I did a couple of cues at a one-off film music festival, and I was really surprised at how effective it worked. So that got my brain thinking about trying to do the whole film live, and we did a couple of tests that went down phenomenally.”

The composer also credited the films’ producers Phil Lord and Chris Miller for allowing the directors’ distinct vision for the animation, which gave him some outside-the-box inspiration for the score, “One of the things that I love about these movies is that I’m given creative freedom that often doesn’t seem to exist so much in live-action. And because the Spider-Verse films look like nothing else people had seen before, it allowed me to try and make something that didn’t sound like anything people had heard before. The difficulty with live-action is that a lot of live-action looks like live-action you’ve seen before, and so there’s a pressure to make music that sounds like stuff you’ve heard before.”

Source: THR
Tags: , , ,
icon More Movie News
across the spider-verse, daniel pemberton
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse composer Daniel Pemberton is set to tour the U.S., which will feature his score from the films
tron ares, cameron monaghan
Tron: Ares star Cameron Monaghan says the film will push forward what can be done visually
challengers spider-verse
Luca Guadagnino says Challengers’ Spider-Man scene wasn’t meant to be an easter egg
man from uncle last starfighter 4k
Arrow Video hypes The Last Starfighter, The Man from U.N.C.L.E 4Ks
View All

About the Author

1505 Articles Published

E.J. is a News Editor at JoBlo, as well as a Video Editor, Writer, and Narrator for some of the movie retrospectives on our JoBlo Originals YouTube channel, including Reel Action, Revisited and some of the Top 10 lists. He is a graduate of the film program at Missouri Western State University with concentrations in performance, writing, editing and directing.

Latest Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse News

Latest Movie News

Movie Reviews

The Fall Guy Review

The Fall Guy is the first summer blockbuster of 2024. Does it live up to the hype and give Ryan Gosling a classic role?

Load more articles