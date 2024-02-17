Will Nicolas Cage star in Amazon’s Live-Action Spider-Man Noir Series

In recent months, Nicolas Cage has been open about his wish to retire from movies. But he’s also said that doesn’t mean he’s going to stop acting, and he’s demonstrated a desire to try episodic TV, which he’s never done before. Now, an intriguing report from The Ankler suggests he might have found his vehicle, a live-action Spider-Man Noir show. Cage memorably voiced the characters, a 1940s film noir-style version of Spidey in Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. Cage is also a massive fan of the classic noir actor Humphrey Bogart, with him once doing an extended Bogey impersonation in his Paul Schrader film Dog Eat Dog. Perhaps this would give him the opportunity to go full-on into the noir genre. It’s an intriguing possibility.

Here’s what we know about the proposed Spider-Man Noir series so far:

According to Variety, the self-serious Spider-Man character is swinging onto the small screen with Oren Uziel (The Lost City) writing and executive producing, with it set for Amazon’s Prime Video streaming service. The Spider-Man Noir series revolves around an older, hardened 1930s superhero in New York City. Whispers indicate Spider-Man Noir operates a universe all his own. Moreover, the character is not Peter Parker beneath the mask.

Uziel developed the series with Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse producers Phil Lord, Christopher Miller, and Amy Pascal, all of whom executive produce the series. For those wondering how Spider-Man Noir is webbing up episodes at Amazon instead of Disney+, the project falls under Sony Pictures Television’s umbrella.

In the comics, Spider-Man Noir patrols the New York City beat during the Great Depression. In the debut story featuring the character, Peter Parker is bitten by a spider nesting within a spider-god idol. The spider grants Parker extra-human abilities, paving the way for Parker to become a hero to people without extra-normal abilities.

In addition to writing the screenplay for The Lost City, the action comedy starring Sandra Bullock, Channing Tatum, and Daniel Radcliffe, Uziel wrote 22 Jump Street, The Cloverfield Paradox, and 2021’s Mortal Kombat reboot. He’s also a contributing writer on John Wick 4 and Borderlands.

While Spider-Man Noir kept to the shadows for most of his career, his role in Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse made him a fan-favorite character overnight. With a knack for investigating the scene, Spider-Man Noir solves mysteries around New York City while monologuing for anyone within earshot. His background lends to Amazon’s Spider-Man Noir series becoming a must-watch crime thriller with superheroes and supervillains.

