Project Hail Mary from Lord & Miller and starring Ryan Gosling is set for theaters in Spring 2026

T-minus two years for the release date of the upcoming Project Hail Mary. Amazon MGM Studios has finally set a date for the Ryan Gosling astronaut thriller. Deadline recently reported that the film, which is being directed by Phil Lord and Christopher Miller, is preparing for launch on March 20, 2026. There are currently no other big titles scheduled for that weekend. Amy Pascal, Gosling, Lord, Miller, Aditya Sood, Rachel O’Connor and Andy Weir are all on board as producers of the film. Drew Goddard wrote the adapted screenplay based on the Andy Weir novel. Weir had also written the novel for The Martian, which served as source material for the Matt Damon film of the same name. Goddard is also set to executive produce with his Goddard Textiles partner Sarah Esberg, along with Ken Kao.

“The movie, filmed for Imax, is based on Weir’s (The Martian) novel and set in the near future. Gosling plays Ryland Grace, a schoolteacher-turned-astronaut who wakes up from a coma, alone, on a space station with no memory of who he is or his mission. His memory returns in bursts and he pieces together that he was sent to the Tau Ceti solar system, 12 light-years from Earth, to reverse the impact of a space event that had already hurled our planet into the early stages of an Ice Age. As details of the mission unravel, he must call on all of his scientific training and sheer ingenuity, but he might not have to do it alone…” (Per Deadline)