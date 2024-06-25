Ryan Gosling and Jessie Henderson’s General Admission banner works up an appetite for an adaptation of I Used to Eat Brains, Now I Eat Kale.

Adam and Daniel Cooper’s short story, I Used to Eat Brains, Now I Eat Kale, is getting a film adaptation, and Ryan Gosling’s General Admission production studio feels peckish. Amazon MGM Studios is shambling toward the project with an open wallet, with Ryan Gosling (Barbie, The Fall Guy, Drive) producing alongside his production partner Jessie Henderson through General Admission.

I Used to Eat Brains, Now I Eat Kale takes place in a post-apocalyptic setting where former zombies struggle to regenerate. Initially, The Insneider said Gosling would star in the adaptation, but that does not appear to be the case. No actors have been assigned to the project yet, nor is it clear if the Cooper Twins will pen the screenplay.

News about I Used to Eat Brains, Now I Eat Kale shambles onto the scene after Gosling’s latest crowd-pleaser, The Fall Guy, was rushed to digital platforms after underperforming at the box office. However, keep those lackluster numbers from fooling you. The Fall Guy is a significant hit with anyone who watches it, more or less. Additionally, The Fall Guy could inspire a new category at the Oscars, recognizing the hard work of stunt performers throughout Hollywood.

While speaking with Empire, Academy CEO Bill Kramer said, “We’re talking to members of the stunt community who are Academy members about the possibility of that. We added a new award that will launch in two years for Casting Directors, so we’re always open to those discussions.” The new award Kramer mentions was announced earlier this year. It will recognize achievement in casting and will first be presented during the 2026 Oscar ceremony. Prior to this, the last new Oscar category was Best Animated Feature, which was announced in 2001, with Shrek taking home the inaugural award.

In The Fall Guy, Oscar nominee Ryan Gosling (Barbie, La La Land, Drive) stars as Colt Seavers, a battle-scarred stuntman who, having left the business a year earlier to focus on both his physical and mental health, is drafted back into service when the star of a mega-budget studio movie—being directed by his ex, Jody Moreno, played by Golden Globe winner Emily Blunt (Oppenheimer, A Quiet Place films, Sicario)—goes missing.

While the film’s ruthless producer (Emmy winner Hannah Waddingham; Ted Lasso) maneuvers to keep the disappearance of star Tom Ryder (Golden Globe winner Aaron Taylor-Johnson; Bullet Train) a secret from the studio and the media, Colt performs the film’s most outrageous stunts while trying (with limited success) to charm his way back into Jody’s good graces. But as the mystery around the missing star deepens, Colt will find himself ensnared in a sinister, criminal plot that will push him to the edge of a fall more dangerous than any stunt.

