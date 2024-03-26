MCU’s Spider-Man 4 considering directors like Justin Lin and Drew Goddard as it hopes to start shooting this fall

Sony hopes to wash the taste of Madame Web out of people’s mouths with a new official Spider-Man that has the strength of the MCU behind it. The next entry of the Marvel Studios Spider-Man franchise has been carefully planning its next steps as No Way Home celebrated the web crawler’s film legacy, then ultimately took Peter Parker back to his smaller roots in the end as a friendly neighborhood Spider-Man. However, the previous trilogy director, Jon Watts, will not be returning to the new entry, so it’s now up in the air for who can take the reins.

World of Reel reveals that Sony and Marvel Studios are wanting to start production this fall, around September or October. However, they have not yet signed on a new director. It was reported last year that the front runner for the job in the wake of Watts stepping down was Drew Goddard of The Cabin in the Woods and Bad Times at the El Royale. Goddard is still on the list of hopefuls, but Justin Lin is now also a name being considered. Lin will no doubt be judged by fans from his association with the Fast & Furious franchise, but Lin also notably made his directorial debut with an angst-fueled high school crime drama titled Better Luck Tomorrow, which is somewhat of an experience he can draw upon as the heart of Peter Parker’s story deals with the stresses of a young adult.

Interestingly, according to TheInSnieder, the recent news of Euphoria‘s delay at HBO might be blamed on Zendaya’s commitment to the superhero franchise. It was recently revealed that HBO postponed the filming of the show’s third season indefinitely, citing that the show is undergoing major changes that may take the stories into a newer setting. HBO even addressed further that while the production is on hiatus, they are allowing their stars to take on any projects in the interim.