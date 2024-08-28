Zoe Saldaña and Nicole Kidman wage war on terror as Taylor Sheridan’s Lioness Season 2 gets a premiere date and first-look images

Yellowstone co-creator Taylor Sheridan is returning to the trenches with Zoe Saldaña (Avatar: The Way of Water, Guardians of the Galaxy) for Lioness Season 2, premiering Sunday, October 27. The espionage thriller is filming in Texas, with MTV Entertainment Studios and 101 Studios leading the charge. Zoe Saldaña leads the drama as Joe McNamara, the hard-lined chief of the CIA’s Lioness program. With her female undercover operatives willing to embrace any mission, the group assassinates the world’s most dangerous terrorists. Today, Paramount is thrilled to share the premiere date for Lioness Season 2 alongside a gallery of first-look photos from upcoming episodes.

Here’s the official synopsis for Lioness Season 2 courtesy of Paramount+:

As the CIA’s fight against terror moves closer to home, Joe (Saldaña), Kaitlyn (Kidman), and Byron (Kelly) enlist a new Lioness operative to infiltrate a previously unknown threat. With pressure mounting from all sides, Joe is forced to confront the profound personal sacrifices she has made as the leader of the Lioness program. The series also stars Dave Annable, Jill Wagner, LaMonica Garrett, James Jordan, Austin Hébert, Jonah Wharton, Thad Luckinbill, and Hannah Love Lanier.

Laysla De Oliveira (Locke & Key, In the Tall Grass), Genesis Rodriguez (The Umbrella Academy, Big Hero 6) and Emmy Award nominee Michael Kelly (Man of Steel, Chronicle) join Saldaña as lead cast members, with Oscar winner Morgan Freeman (Lean on Me, The Shawshank Redemption) and Oscar and Emmy winner and executive producer Nicole Kidman (Eyes Wide Shut, The Others, Paddington).

The series is executive produced by Taylor Sheridan, David C. Glasser, Zoe Saldaña, Nicole Kidman, Ron Burkle, Bob Yari, David Hutkin, Jill Wagner, David Lemanowicz, Geyer Kosinski, Michael Friedman, and Keith Cox and distributed by Paramount Global Content Distribution.

You can check out a collection of first-look pics from Lioness Season 2 below:

When Lioness roared on Paramount+, it set a new world record as the most-watched worldwide series premiere on the streaming service. Anticipation for the new season is sky-high as fans await answers to burning questions and prepare to go behind enemy lines to keep the world from unraveling.

Lioness Season 2 joins the expanding Taylor Sheridan-Verse, which includes shows like 1883, Mayor of Kingston, Lawmen: Bass Reeves, the upcoming Landman, the second season of Tulsa King, 1923, and The Madison.

Lioness Season 2 gets its premiere exclusively on Paramount+ on Sunday, October 27.