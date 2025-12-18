Movie News

Matthew McConaughey and Zoe Saldaña to star in Netflix’s Daniel Roher-directed romantic caper Positano

Posted 1 hour ago

Negotiations are underway for Matthew McConaughey (Interstellar, Dallas Buyers Club, Mud) and Zoe Saldaña (Avatar: Fire and Ash, Guardians of the Galaxy, The Adam Project) to star in the upcoming Netflix film Positano. The project is helmed by Turner and Navalny director Daniel Roher, with Alessandro Tanaka and Brian Gatewood penning the script.

What can we expect from Positano?

Netflix is keeping plot details for Positano close to its vest, although Deadline describes it as “a romantic caper set in the Italian town the film is named after.” Eric Fellner and Tim Bevan will produce, with Amelia Granger executive producing through Working Title, alongside Tanaka and Gatewood. According to Deadline, McConaughey and Saldaña liked the script right away, and Netflix swooped in to seal the deal with plans to fast-track the film as soon as the ink dries on the contracts.

Where has Matthew McConaughey been?

After stepping out from in front of the camera for several years, mostly sticking to voice work with titles like Agent Elvis, Sing 2, and Deadpool & Wolverine, McConaughey returned to the spotlight in 2025 with the Andrew Patterson-directed crime drama The Rivals of Amziah King, and Apple’s biographical disaster thriller The Lost Bus. Under the direction of Paul Greengrass, The Lost Bus finds a wayward bus driver and a dedicated school teacher (America Ferrera) battling to save 22 children from a terrifying inferno.

Zoe Saldaña is about to own the box office again

Meanwhile, Zoe Saldaña is ready to potentially make box office history again by starring in James Cameron’s Avatar: Fire and Ash. The highly anticipated event film opens in theaters this weekend, with Cameron urging audiences to see the movie in IMAX for a complete and unforgettable experience. In Avatar: Fire and Ash, Jake (Sam Worthington) and Neytiri’s (Zoe Saldaña) family grapples with grief after Neteyam’s death, encountering a new, aggressive Na’vi tribe, the Ash People, led by the fiery Varang, as the conflict on Pandora escalates and a new moral focus emerges. Analysts expect Avatar: Fire and Ash to bank $340M to $380M during the film’s opening weekend, though it could exceed this if audiences fill seats before the holiday rush.

Fun Fact: Positano is a town and municipality located on the Amalfi Coast in the Province of Salerno, in the Campania region of Italy. The more you know!

