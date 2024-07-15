Bad Boys: Ride or Die turns up the summer heat with a July digital release date

One of the hottest summer films, Bad Boys: Ride or Die, is reportedly coming to Digital and VOD services later this month.

While I take shelter in the safety of my air-conditioned home, Sony’s Bad Boys: Ride or Die is cranking up the summer heat by making the latest action blockbuster starring Will Smith and Martin Lawrence available on Digital and On Demand on July 23. According to When to Stream, fans can expect the film to debut for purchase on July 23, though Sony Pictures has yet to announce the film’s digital release date.

When to Stream says Bad Boys: Ride or Die will be made available for purchase through streaming outlets like Prime Video, Apple TV+, and VUDU.

The new sequel sees Will Smith and Martin Lawrence back in the roles of Miami narcotics detectives Mike Lowrey and Marcus Burnett. They’re joined in the cast by Vanessa Hudgens, Alexander Ludwig, Paola Núñez, and Joe Pantoliano. New additions to the cast include Eric Dane, Ioan Gruffudd, and Rhea Seehorn. Tasha Smith is also on board to play Marcus Burnett’s wife, replacing Theresa Randle, who played the character in the first three movies in the franchise.

Bad Boys: Ride or Die finds Lowrey and Burnett investigating corruption with the Miami PD. However, they’re turned into fugitives after being set up, forcing them to work outside the law to crack the case.

While speaking with Variety, Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah said they’d like to make Bad Boys 5 a more “international” story. “We’re going to first see what this is going to do,” Fallah said. “But what we want [is] to go around the world with them.”

El Arbi added, “In every country we were imagining, how would Mike and Marcus be in France, or how would they be in the U.K., or how would they be in Dubai, or in Morocco, or in Africa, or in Asia? There’s a lot of interesting comedy that you could do with them. We’ve gotta push it to the next level in terms of action.” The directors added that they hadn’t heard anything about a potential sequel from Sony other than Tom Rothman emailing congratulations on the success of Ride or Die. If they return to direct Bad Boys 5, they will have directed more franchise installments than Michael Bay.

Are you excited about the digital release of Bad Boys: Ride or Die? Let us know in the comments section below.