Sony announces details on the new Bad Boys: Ride or Die 4K Blu-ray release

The fourth installment with Will Smith and Martin Lawrence became one of 2024’s biggest hits and Sony has all-new materials for the home release.

Bad Boys: Ride or Die

Prepare to ride or die with Will Smith and Martin Lawrence in crisp 4K as Sony announces the release of Bad Boys: Ride or Die on physical media. The new Blu-ray will include a 4K UltraHD disc, as well as a standard Blu-ray, plus a digital code. The movie is due to hit retailers on September 24.

SYNOPSIS: The world’s favorite Bad Boys are back with their iconic mix of edge-of-your-seat action and outrageous comedy, but this time with a twist: Miami’s finest are now on the run. When Captain Howard is unjustly accused of a lifetime of drug-related crimes, the Bad Boys vow to clear his name. 
In addition to Smith and Lawrence, the film also stars Vanessa Hudgens, Alexander Ludwig, Paola Nuñez, Eric Dane, Ioan Gruffudd, Melanie Liburd, Tasha Smith, with Tiffany Haddish and Joe Pantoliano.

SPECIAL FEATURES
4K UHD and Blu-ray™ Exclusive Bonus Features:

  • Outtakes & Bloopers
  • Deleted Scenes           
  • Also includes:
  • Will & Martin Chemistry, Legacy & Laughs
  • The Bruckheimer Legacy: Crafting Bad Boys & Beyond
  • Fights, Camera, Action
  • Partners in Crime

DVD Exclusive Bonus Features:

  • Will & Martin Chemistry, Legacy & Laughs
  • The Bruckheimer Legacy: Crafting Bad Boys & Beyond
  • Fights, Camera, Action
  • Partners in Crime

PLUS AN ALL-NEW POST-CREDIT SCENE

The new post-credit scene is an interesting announcement. It will likely be a tease for a future sequel as this film became one of the year’s few box office hits. The directors, Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah, have also said they’d like to make Bad Boys 5 a more international story. Fallah stated, “What we want [is] to go around the world with them.”

El Arbi added, “In every country we were imagining, how would Mike and Marcus be in France, or how would they be in the U.K., or how would they be in Dubai, or in Morocco, or in Africa, or in Asia? There’s a lot of interesting comedy that you could do with them. We’ve gotta push it to the next level in terms of action.” The directors added that they hadn’t heard anything about a potential sequel from Sony other than Tom Rothman emailing congratulations on the success of Ride or Die. If they return to direct Bad Boys 5, they will have directed more franchise installments than Michael Bay.

Bad Boys: Ride or Die

Source: Sony
