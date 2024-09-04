Will Smith exits his role for the action flick Sugar Bandits

Whispers around the Hollywood water cooler say Will Smith (Bad Boys, I Am Legend, Men in Black) is exiting his co-starring role for the forthcoming big-budget action film Sugar Bandits. According to Deadline, Smith’s production studio, Westbrook, remains a part of the project, which was supposed to begin filming soon but petered out because Smith became uncertain about his on-screen commitment.

People close to the situation say Will Smith is forfeiting his co-starring role due to scheduling conflicts. However, which endeavor stands in the way of his participation in Sugar Bandits remains to be seen. The plan is to recast Smith’s part and keep the film on track to shoot in 2025. Sugar Bandits is reportedly an $80 million production, with the project selling at EFM and Cannes to distributors and Amazon Prime. However, Smith’s name was attached to the deal and was the primary reason buyers forked over the cash. With Smith out of the picture, questions loom around the film’s appeal.

In Sugar Bandits, Smith was supposed to play a former special forces soldier who runs an elite vigilante squad working to crush the drug trade in Boston. Stefano Sollima (Without Remorse, Sicario: Day of the Soldado) directs Sugar Bandits from a script by Chuck Hogan (The Town, 13 Hours, The Strain).

While Smith took a break from the Hollywood spotlight after the infamous Oscars slap incident, his star began shining anew with the release of Bad Boys: Ride or Die. The $400M+ action blockbuster placed Smith back atop the Hollywood food chain, a welcomed (and predictable) comeback for the Fresh Prince of the Silver Screen. With Bad Boys: Ride or Die giving Smith the juice he needs to get back in the mix, a more enticing (and lucrative) project may have him stepping away from Sugar Bandits.

Who would you replace Will Smith with for Suagr Bandits? I’m sure there’s a winding line of actors ready and willing to pick up where Smith left off. Is Amazon muttering under its breath about Smith’s exit from the film? They signed on under the condition that he star in the movie, and now he’s leaving for unspecified reasons. Only time will tell how this situation shakes out.