Will Smith makes a surprise appearance at Coachella performing his theme for Men in Black

The music festival Coachella hit this weekend with a wide array of genre artists. Notably, for the older millennial music fans, 90s bands such as Blur and No Doubt would take the stage. The festival would also feature a bevy of guest appearances that include such acts as Olivia Rodrigo, Billie Eilish, Shakira, Paris Hilton and Kesha. Kesha would set social media and news outlets ablaze as she changed the lyrics to her hit song “Tik Tok” to say “fuck P. Diddy” during her performance with Reneé Rapp.
The Hollywood Reporter reveals that during J Balvin’s set, Will Smith arrived on stage in his black suit and shades, which was “the last suit you’d ever wear” in Smith’s 1997 blockbuster film, Men in Black. Smith and Balvin would then duet in rapping to the title track of the sci-fi comedy that also starred Tommy Lee Jones. Their performance was enhanced by the background dancers sporting alien costumes as well as the stage featuring an oversized grey alien head. Other dancers were also dressed in the signature Men in Black clothing. At the end of their set, Balvin was humorously taken away from the stage by two men in black suits.
Smith is also set to return to another character that helped launch his film career with the fourth entry in the Bad Boys franchise, Bad Boys Ride or Die. The new sequel sees Will Smith and Martin Lawrence back in the roles of Miami narcotics detectives Mike Lowrey and Marcus Burnett, and they’re joined in the cast by Vanessa Hudgens, Alexander Ludwig, Paola Núñez, and Joe Pantoliano. New additions to the cast include Eric Dane, Ioan Gruffudd, and Rhea Seehorn. Tasha Smith is also on board to play Marcus Burnett’s wife, replacing Theresa Randle, who played the character in the first three movies in the franchise.
The directing duo of Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah continue their run as taking over for Michael Bay in this franchise and they say that this installment will have more comedy than Bad Boys for Life. “I think that there’s going to be way more comedy,” El Arbi said. “The third one had the dramatic tone. With this one, it’s really our purpose to get people laughing and having a good time in the theater. Martin [Lawrence] is going to a higher level in this one. This is the culmination of the Marcus Burnett arc.“
