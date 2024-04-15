Will Smith makes a surprise appearance at Coachella performing his theme for Men in Black

The star of the upcoming Bad Boys Ride or Die reprises one of his biggest hits as J Balvin welcomes him to the stage at the music festival.

The music festival Coachella hit this weekend with a wide array of genre artists. Notably, for the older millennial music fans, 90s bands such as Blur and No Doubt would take the stage. The festival would also feature a bevy of guest appearances that include such acts as Olivia Rodrigo, Billie Eilish, Shakira, Paris Hilton and Kesha. Kesha would set social media and news outlets ablaze as she changed the lyrics to her hit song “Tik Tok” to say “fuck P. Diddy” during her performance with Reneé Rapp.

The Hollywood Reporter reveals that during J Balvin’s set, Will Smith arrived on stage in his black suit and shades, which was “the last suit you’d ever wear” in Smith’s 1997 blockbuster film, Men in Black. Smith and Balvin would then duet in rapping to the title track of the sci-fi comedy that also starred Tommy Lee Jones. Their performance was enhanced by the background dancers sporting alien costumes as well as the stage featuring an oversized grey alien head. Other dancers were also dressed in the signature Men in Black clothing. At the end of their set, Balvin was humorously taken away from the stage by two men in black suits.

J Balvin just brought out Will Smith and he performed Men In Black at #Coachella pic.twitter.com/zc1svlN0VV — Ahmed/The Ears/IG: BigBizTheGod 🇸🇴 (@big_business_) April 15, 2024

Smith is also set to return to another character that helped launch his film career with the fourth entry in the Bad Boys franchise, Bad Boys Ride or Die. The new sequel sees Will Smith and Martin Lawrence back in the roles of Miami narcotics detectives Mike Lowrey and Marcus Burnett, and they’re joined in the cast by Vanessa Hudgens, Alexander Ludwig, Paola Núñez, and Joe Pantoliano. New additions to the cast include Eric Dane, Ioan Gruffudd, and Rhea Seehorn. Tasha Smith is also on board to play Marcus Burnett’s wife, replacing Theresa Randle, who played the character in the first three movies in the franchise.