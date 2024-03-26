Multiple homes of Diddy raided by Homeland Security

Rapper Diddy is facing mo problems than before, as officials raided his homes in Los Angeles and Miami on Monday, stemming from sex trafficking allegations, with former girlfriend Cassie Ventura one of the most vocal alleged victims.

According to a spokesperson for Homeland Security (via Rolling Stone), who was tasked with conducting the raids, “Earlier today, Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) New York executed law enforcement actions as part of an ongoing investigation, with assistance from HSI Los Angeles, HSI Miami, and our local law enforcement partners. We will provide further information as it becomes available.”

While there’s no precise telling just what will come of these raids against Diddy’s properties, it’s believed that if the aforementioned New York branches are zeroing in on the mogul, he is going to have a tough road ahead of him.

As per a representative of Cassie’s and an unnamed accuser, “We will always support law enforcement when it seeks to prosecute those that have violated the law. Hopefully, this is the beginning of a process that will hold Mr. Combs responsible for his depraved conduct.” According to reports, numerous unnamed individuals had been interviewed by investigators in New York, while others even still are awaiting their own sitdowns. As for the properties, it is unclear if Diddy was actually on either of the premises, although photos and video footage don’t appear to support this.

Cassie’s allegations against Diddy came out late last year, with the singer claiming that Diddy tried to keep the extensive abuse silent by paying her off, with the amount said to be in the eight-figure range. Even more recently, former collaborator Rodney Jones, Jr. filed a $30 million lawsuit against Diddy over sexually and financially taking advantage of him. One of the others named in the lawsuit was Diddy’s son Justin, who footage shows at one of the properties during the raid. Expectedly, Diddy is denying all claims from the multiple parties.

Whatever comes of these raids, Diddy is in some serious legal trouble that will see his career stalled at the bare minimum. His most recent release, last year’s The Love Album: Off the Grid — which Jones’ lawsuit has roots in — was his first in seven years, the longest gap between albums of his career. With so much working against him, one wonders if that will be his last one.

