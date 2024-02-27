Sean Combs faces $30 million sexual assault lawsuit

Sean Combs is facing yet another lawsuit, this time for $30 million over the alleged sexual assault and more of a former collaborator.

Sean Combs aka Diddy is facing a $30 million dollar lawsuit over allegedly sexually assaulting a former employee, further claiming that the hip hop superstar sought out to groom him into a relationship. Combs is actively denying such claims.

According to several sources, Rodney Jones, Jr. – who notably collaborated with Sean Combs on last year’s The Love Album: Off the Grid – alleges that he was taken advantage of by the Grammy winner both physically and financially. While we won’t go into the details – although documents do point out specifics about misconduct, rape and more – they are disturbing at least in part for how Combs allegedly used his power and position to do as he pleased. Other individuals are cited as well, the most famous of which is Cuba Gooding Jr., who also apparently took advantage of Jones in a sexual manner.

It is also claimed that Sean Combs shortchanged Jones out of more than $50,000 for his contributions to The Love Album. Money, expectedly, is at the center of counterarguments from the side of Combs’ attorneys. As per TMZ, one stated, “Lil Rod is nothing more than a liar who filed a $30 million lawsuit shamelessly looking for an undeserved payday. His reckless name-dropping about events that are pure fiction and simply did not happen is nothing more than a transparent attempt to garner headlines.”

One of the other names cited in the suit is Sean Combs’ 30-year-old son Justin, who it’s said would be part of bringing in underage girls to attend parties. As a representative told TMZ, “Justin Combs categorically denies these absurd allegations. They are all lies! This is a clear example of a desperate person taking desperate measures in hopes of a pay day. There will be legal consequences for ALL defamatory statements made about the Combs family.”

This lawsuit is just the latest in Sean Combs’ history with legal issues, with a number of sexual assault claims stemming from just last year, including the alleged rape of an ex-girlfriend.

