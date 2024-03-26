Bad Boys Ride or Die: 4th film in the action franchise gets a trailer and an official title!

A trailer for Bad Boys 4 has arrived online – and it reveals that the film is officially titled Bad Boys Ride or Die

By

2025 will mark the 30th anniversary of the first film in the Bad Boys action franchise – but they’re not waiting around another year to release a sequel. Sony Pictures is set to celebrate the 29th anniversary of the first movie by giving Bad Boys 4 a theatrical release on June 7th (a date that puts it direct opening weekend competition with The Crow remake). With that date right around the corner, a trailer for Bad Boys 4 has arrived online, and you can check it out in the embed above! The trailer reveals that the film has officially been titled Bad Boys Ride or Die.

The new sequel sees Will Smith and Martin Lawrence back in the roles of Miami narcotics detectives Mike Lowrey and Marcus Burnett, and they’re joined in the cast by Vanessa Hudgens, Alexander Ludwig, Paola Núñez, and Joe Pantoliano. New additions to the cast include Eric Dane, Ioan Gruffudd, and Rhea Seehorn. Tasha Smith is also on board to play Marcus Burnett’s wife, replacing Theresa Randle, who played the character in the first three movies in the franchise.

While Michael Bay directed the first two movies in this franchise, the duo of Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah took the helm for the third movie, and they’re returned for Bad Boys 4. The directors have teased that Bad Boys Ride or Die will have a lighter tone than its predecessor. “I think that there’s going to be way more comedy,” El Arbi said. “The third one had the dramatic tone. With this one, it’s really our purpose to get people laughing and having a good time in the theater. Martin [Lawrence] is going to a higher level in this one. This is the culmination of the Marcus Burnett arc.“ The directors had previously said that Bad Boys Ride or Die was a title they liked for the movie, but they were kicking themselves for using Bad Boys for Life on the third movie when it would have been perfect for the fourth one. Because, you know, Bad Boys 4 Life.

The screenplay was written by Chris Bremner. The producers on Bad Boys Ride or Die include Jerry Bruckheimer, Smith and Doug Belgrad. Executive producers on board for this entry are Lawrence, James Lassiter, Chad Oman, Mike Stenson, Barry Waldman and Jon Mone.

What did you think of the Bad Boys Ride or Die trailer – and what do you think of that title? Let us know by leaving a comment below.

