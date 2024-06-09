With Bad Boys: For Life raking in box office dollars, clearly, this thirty-year-old franchise has a lot of life left in it. Yesterday, we did our own Bad Boys rankings, but now we want to know what YOUR favorite Bad Boys Movie is! So vote in our poll below!
POLL: What’s Your Favorite Bad Boys Movie?
Will Smith and Martin Lawrence’s Bad Boys franchise has been going for almost thrity years now, but which movie is your favorite?
About the Author
Chris Bumbray began his career with JoBlo as the resident film critic (and James Bond expert) way back in 2007, and he has stuck around ever since, being named editor-in-chief in 2021. A voting member of the CCA and a Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic, you can also catch Chris discussing pop culture regularly on CTV News Channel.
Latest Bad Boys News
Latest Movie News
Will Smith tried adopting I Am Legend dog
Will Smith and his I Am Legend co-star, Abbey the German Shepherd, got along so well that he tried adopting her.
Weekend Box Office: Bad Boys blow away the competition with a massive opening
Bad Boys: Ride or Die had a massive opening weekend, but virtually every other film out there is struggling to find an audience.
Is Physical Media Getting Too Expensive?
The high price of physical media is starting to make the entry point into collecting even more difficult for those wanting to leave streaming.
POLL: What’s Your Favorite Bad Boys Movie?
Will Smith and Martin Lawrence’s Bad Boys franchise has been going for almost thrity years now, but which movie is your favorite?
Ian McKellen says he would reprise Gandalf…under one condition
Ian McKellen, who turned 85 last month, would be willing to play Gandalf in The Hunt for Gollum…if he can live that long.
Andrew McCarthy had to learn to embrace “horrible” Brat Pack label
Andrew McCarthy, a member of the famed group of actors who came to be known as the Brat Pack, hated the name for quite some time.
Deadpool & Wolverine celebrate Best Friends Day with new trailer
Ryan Reynolds shared a new promotional video for Deadpool & Wolverine on National Best Friends Day…How adorable!
Bad Boys Movies Ranked: From Worst to Best
Bad Boys: Ride or Die is a hit, but how does it rank alongside the rest of the Bad Boys movies? Let’s take a look!
Awesome Art We’ve Found Around The Net: Alien, A Clockwork Orange, Deadpool & Wolverine, Furiosa
Some cliche somewhere said that ‘a picture is worth a thousand words.’ This has proven to be the case for…
Box Office Update: Bad Boys Ride or Die the first major hit of the summer?
With a potential opening north of $50 million, Bad Boys: Ride or Die might be the first real money maker of the summer.
Load more articles
Follow the JOBLO MOVIE NETWORK
Follow us on YOUTUBE
Follow ARROW IN THE HEAD
Follow AITH on YOUTUBE