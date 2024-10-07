Michael Bay and Will Smith are close to reuniting for the Netflix action film Fast and Loose

Michael Bay is negotiating a deal that could reunite him with Bad Boys star Will Smith for the Netflix action film Fast and Loose.

Two great Hollywood flavors that taste great together, Will Smith and Michael Bay, could return to the genre that inspires audiences to grip the armrests of their theater chairs for the upcoming action film Fast and Loose. According to Deadline‘s exclusive report, the duo who launched the Bad Boys franchise hopes to strike a deal with Netflix for their next collaborative project. Michael Bay is in the final negotiations to direct Fast and Loose for Netflix, which could be Smith’s next move after exiting the thriller Sugar Bandits.

Fast and Loose, written by Jon Hoeber, Erich Hoeber, Chris Bremner, and Eric Pearson, “follows a man who wakes up in Tijuana with no memories. As he pieces together his past, he learns he’s been living two lives: one as a crime kingpin and the other as an undercover CIA agent.”

Smith has been developing Fast and Loose for a while, thanks to an adrenaline shot of momentum after the latest film in the Bad Boys series, Bad Boys: Ride or Die, grossed $400 million at the worldwide box office. After showing he’s ready to return to the spotlight, Smith aims to hit Hollywood with cinematic bangers for audiences to enjoy. While the deal remains in flux, Netflix is keen to reunite Smith and Bay for obvious reasons.

While Smith is busy behind the scenes as a producer of various projects, Bad Boys: Ride or Die lit a fire under action fans craving the chemistry of Mike Lowrey (Will Smith) and Marcus Burnett (Martin Lawrence). In the sequel, Lowrey and Burnett’s late police captain gets linked to drug cartels. To clear his name, a wisecracking Miami cop duo embarks on a dangerous mission to clear his name.

Bay and Smith’s working relationship goes back to 1995’s Bad Boys, an action rampage that helped make them household names. The duo teamed up again in 2003 for Bad Boys II, which banked $273M+ worldwide. After directing 2019’s 6 Underground, starring Ryan Reynolds, Michael Bay is in like Flint at Netflix. Fast and Loose could be the filmmaker’s most significant movie at the streamer, especially with Smith attached to lead the charge.