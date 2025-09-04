King Ivory and Candy Land helmer John Swab to direct Will Smith’s action film Fast and Loose

Will Smith’s in-demand action project, Fast and Loose, has found its new director. After several creator shakeups, which we’ll cover in time, King Ivory and Candy Land helmer John Swab is the latest filmmaker to board the cinematic endeavor. According to Deadline, Swab will direct the action thriller for Netflix, with Will Smith as the lead. In addition to setting its director, Smith is reuniting with his Bad Boys producer, Jerry Bruckheimer, for Fast and Loose.

Five years ago, news media outlets announced that Will Smith would be teaming up with director David Leitch (Bullet Train, The Fall Guy) for an action film called Fast and Loose. Initially developed by STXfilms with Leitch attached as a producer, the project moved to the Netflix streaming service after Leitch occupied the director’s chair. But, as the years went by, Leitch decided to step back – and ten months ago, entertainment industry sleuths revealed that Smith would be reuniting with his Bad Boys and Bad Boys II director Michael Bay to bring Fast and Loose to the screen. However, that arrangement died on the vine, with Swab stepping up as the film’s new director.

Jon Hoeber, Erich Hoeber, Chris Bremner, and Eric Pearson crafted the screenplay for the film, which will see Smith taking on the role of a man who wakes up in Tijuana with no memories. As he pieces together his past, he learns he’s been living two lives: one as a crime kingpin and the other as an undercover CIA agent. The script is said to be a mixture of action and comic moments, and Deadline hears that Bay wanted to put more emphasis on the action (as you would expect), while Smith wants to lean more into the comedy of it all.

David Leitch is still involved as a producer, working alongside Kelly McCormick for 87North. Smith also produces the film through his company, Westbrook Studios, which recently inked a multi-film deal with Paramount Pictures to produce film projects like Sugar Bandits and Rabbit Hole.

