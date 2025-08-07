Fast and Loose: Will Smith action film loses director Michael Bay

Five years ago, it was announced that Will Smith would be teaming up with director David Leitch (Bullet Train, The Fall Guy, etc.) for an action film called Fast and Loose . Originally developed by STXfilms with Leitch attached as a producer, the project moved to the Netflix streaming service after Leitch moved into the director’s seat as well. But, as the years went by, Leitch decided to step back – and ten months ago, it was revealed that Smith would be reuniting with his Bad Boys and Bad Boys II director Michael Bay to bring Fast and Loose to the screen. Well, now plans have changed again. Deadline reports that Smith and Bay were “unable to bridge creative differences” they had over the project, so Bay has dropped out.

Netflix is now searching to find Fast and Loose‘s third and hopefully final director. They’re planning to get this thing into production in October, so they’ll be looking to get a new director signed on ASAP.

Jon Hoeber, Erich Hoeber, Chris Bremner, and Eric Pearson crafted the screenplay for the film, which will see Smith taking on the role of a man who wakes up in Tijuana with no memories. As he pieces together his past, he learns he’s been living two lives: one as a crime kingpin and the other as an undercover CIA agent. The script is said to be a mixture of action and comic moments, and Deadline hears that Bay wanted to put more emphasis on the action (as you would expect), while Smith wants to lean more into the comedy of it all.

So Bay left Fast and Loose behind and will be focusing on the many other projects he has in the works, like a new Transformers movie and an adaptation of the video game OutRun.

David Leitch is still involved as a producer, working alongside Kelly McCormick for 87North. Smith is also producing the film through his company Westbrook Studios.

Maybe Netflix will be able to convince Leitch to return to the helm. We’ll have to wait and see. In the meantime, let us know, who would you like to see direct Will Smith in the comedic action film Fast and Loose? Drop your director suggestions in the comments below.