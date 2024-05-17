Liam Neeson, Sharon Stone defend Kevin Spacey: “Our industry needs him and misses him greatly”

UPDATE: In his first mainstream television interview in years (excerpted by THR), Kevin Spacey sat down with Chris Cuomo on NewsNation to address what’s being seen as resistance (by some) to his return to acting. While he acknowledges those who have supported him, such as Neeson and Stone, he blames fear for the fact that many have only reached out to him privately rather than publically. “But there are also people that I’ve spoken to who, they love me, they believe in me. They’ve stood with me in private… but they’re afraid to stand up. And I’ve been very fortunate that people have been honest with me about that. And I think that’s a shame, that we’ve come to a place as a society where people are afraid to say what they believe and what they feel because they’re afraid they’re going to get canceled too.”

Following the interview, Spacey posted the following on X: “Long time watcher, first time guest. It’s honor to join you on the other side of woke, Chris.”

ORIGINAL STORY: Since Kevin Spacey was accused of sexual misconduct in 2017, he’s been largely absent from the world of Hollywood beyond a handful of independent movies, but some believe that it’s time to welcome him back, including Liam Neeson and Sharon Stone.

The two-part documentary Spacey Unmasked aired earlier this month and featured unheard testimonies from men about their experiences with the actor. In a statement to The Telegraph (via Variety), Liam Neeson said that while he was “ deeply saddened to learn of these accusations ” against Kevin Spacey, he believes he should be allowed to return. “ Kevin is a good man and a man of character, ” Neeson said. “ He’s sensitive, articulate and non-judgmental, with a terrific sense of humor. He is also one of our finest artists in the theatre and on camera. Personally speaking, our industry needs him and misses him greatly. “

Stone added, “ I can’t wait to see Kevin back at work. He is a genius. He is so elegant and fun, generous to a fault and knows more about our craft than most of us ever will… It’s terrible that they are blaming him for not being able to come to terms with themselves for using him and negotiating with themselves because they didn’t get their secret agendas. “

Other actors who came to Spacey’s defence include F. Murray Abraham, who was fired from Mythic Quest following his own sexual misconduct accusations. Murray said: “ I vouch for him unequivocally. Who are these vultures who attack a man who has publicly accepted his responsibility for certain behavior, unlike so many others?…He is a fine man, I stand with him, and let he who is without sin cast the first stone. ”

Stephen Fry also chimed in, expressing his distaste for the Spacey Unmasked documentary. “ [To] bracket [Spacey] with the likes of Harvey Weinstein, ” he said, “ To continue to harass and hound him, to devote a whole documentary to accusations that simply do not add up to crimes… how can that be considered proportionate and justified? “

Fry added, “ Surely it is wrong to continue to batter a reputation on the strength of assertion and rhetoric rather than evidence and proof. Unless I’m missing something, I think he has paid the price. “

Recently, director Paul Schrader (First Reformed) who’s at Cannes with his new movie Oh, Canada (starring Richard Gere) told Variety that he wanted to use him in a movie about late period Frank Sinatra. “Cancel culture won’t let him go,” he said, adding, “I would not use Kevin if he had been convicted. But he was not convicted.”

As for Spacey, he’s already come out against the documentary. In an interview with Dan Wootton, the actor said, “ I take full responsibility for my past behavior and my actions, but I cannot and will not take responsibility or apologize to anyone who’s made up stuff about me or exaggerated stories about me. ” In a statement, Spacey added, “ I have consistently denied — and now successfully defended — numerous allegations made both in the U.S. and the U.K., both criminal and civil, and each time have been able to source evidence undermining the allegations and have been believed by a jury of my peers. “

What are your thoughts? Should Kevin Spacey be able to work in Hollywood again?