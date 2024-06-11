Kevin Spacey says he owes “many millions” in legal fees as his home goes into foreclosure

Kevin Spacey says his home is going into foreclosure as he owes “many millions” in legal fees. “I’m not sure where I am going to live now.”

Years of legal battles have taken their toll on Kevin Spacey, who revealed on Piers Morgan Uncensored that he owes “ many millions ” of dollars in legal fees and that his house has been foreclosed on.

After being asked where he lives, Spacey said, “ It’s funny you ask that question because this week, where I have been living in Baltimore is being foreclosed on. My house is being sold at auction, so I have to go back to Baltimore and put my things in storage. So the answer to that question is, I’m not sure where I am going to live now. But I’ve been in Baltimore since we started shooting ‘House of Cards‘ there. I moved there in 2012. This [house] has been my home since 2016. I can’t pay the bills that I owe. “

When asked if he is facing bankruptcy, the actor said: “ There’s been a couple of times when I thought I was going to file but we’ve managed to dodge it, at least as of today. ” In terms of money, Spacey said he has “ none, ” adding, “ You have some sense of legal bills, I still owe a lot… Yes [I am in debt]. It’s considerable. Many millions. The house itself is many millions. “

With claims of inappropriate behaviour and sexual assaults going back decades, Spacey has largely been persona non grata in Hollywood since 2017, but as he was found not guilty in his 2023 U.K. trial, some believe that it’s time to welcome him back. Spacey has found supporters in Liam Neeson, Sharon Stone, and others, but he doesn’t think he’s going to receive widespread support anytime soon. “ I don’t think it’s about the industry. I think it’s about our time, ” he said in an interview last week. “ I think it’s the time we are in. And people are very afraid. They are literally afraid that they’re going to get canceled if they stand up for someone who has been. We’ve seen this many times in history, this is not the first time it’s happened. “