Kevin Spacey fires back after Guy Pearce says he was “targeted” on the set of L.A. Confidential

Guy Pearce and Kevin Spacey starred together in L.A. Confidential, but Pearce recently claimed that Spacey “ targeted ” him during the film’s production. Spacey, who has faced several sexual misconduct claims, was quick to respond on social media.

Pearce had said that he initially brushed off Spacey’s alleged advances during the production of L.A. Confidential. “ Ah, that’s nothing. Ah, no, that’s nothing, ” he said. “ I did that for five months, and really I was sort of scared of Kevin because he’s quite an aggressive man. He’s extremely charming and brilliant at what he does — really impressive, etc. He holds a room remarkably. But I was young and susceptible, and he targeted me, no question. ”

He added that he only felt safe on days when Simon Baker was on set because Spacey would turn his attention toward him. It wasn’t until the #MeToo movement that he began to realize what had happened. “ I was in London working on something, and I heard [the reports] and I broke down and sobbed, and I couldn’t stop, ” Pearce said. “ I think it really dawned on me the impact that had occurred and how I sort of brushed it off and how I had either shelved it or blocked it out or whatever. ” However, the actor said he wasn’t willing to use the word victim, “ even though I probably was a victim to a degree; I was certainly not a victim by any means to the extent that other people have been to sexual predators. “

In response to Pearce’s claims, Spacey said: “ We worked together a long time ago. If I did something then that upset you, you could have reached out to me. We could have had that conversation, but instead, you’ve decided to speak to the press, who are now, of course, coming after me, because they would like to know what my response is to the things that you said. You really want to know what my response is? Grow up. “

Spacey also mentioned a time after L.A. Confidential when Pearce apparently flew to the set of Midnight in the Garden of Good and Evil just to spend time with him. “ Did you also, by the way, tell the press that a year after we shot ‘L.A. Confidential’ you flew to Savannah, Georgia, while I was shooting ‘Midnight in the Valley of Good and Evil’ just to spend time with me? ” Spacey asked. “ Did you tell the press that, too? Or does that not fit into the victim narrative you have going? I apologize that I didn’t get the message that you don’t like spending time with me. Maybe there was another reason, I don’t know. “