Allegations of sexual assault brought Kevin Spacey’s career crumbling down – but since being found not guilty at his sex offenses trial a couple of years ago, Spacey has been picking up the pieces and attempting to make a comeback. As part of that comeback endeavor, Variety reports that Spacey has directed a film for the third time in his career, and this one is a supernatural thriller called Holiguards , in which he stars alongside Dolph Lundgren (Rocky IV) and Eric Roberts (Best of the Best)!

Spacey previously directed the crime thriller Albino Alligator, released in 1996, and the Bobby Darin biopic Beyond the Sea, released in 2004.

Coming our way from Elledgy Media Group and Lado Film, Holiguards was produced by Elvira Gavrilova Paterson, Vadim Vadim Degtyarev, and Vitaly Kucherov. The script was written by Sergey Torchilin and Lado Okhotnikov. The story is set against the backdrop of a near-future world fractured by hidden supernatural forces, where two ancient warrior factions – the Holiguards and the Statiguards – wage a secret war for control of humanity’s fate. Amid this conflict, a young woman discovers that she’s the daughter of two rival leaders and could end the conflict. Meanwhile, a Statiguard strategist prepares a catastrophic attack in Paris using a nuclear device and an army of mind-controlled civilians, channeling energy from a cosmic portal to awaken an ancient force known as the Prime.

This is intended to be the first in a franchise known as Statiguards vs. Holiguards. Variety notes that Holiguards is the first project to be produced by Elledgy Media Group, which is owned by Elvira Gavrilova Paterson.

Spacey, Lundgren, and Roberts are joined in the cast by Tyrese Gibson (Morbius), Brianna Hildebrand (Deadpool), Disha Patani (Kalki 2898 AD), Harry Goodwins (The Gentlemen), Swen Temmel (The Clean Up Crew), and Sonia Pim Couling (Operation Bloodhunt). The film, which has a budget of $10 million, was shot entirely in Mexico last year (with The Roots Production Service handling things locally) and is now in post-production.

What do you think of Kevin Spacey directing a supernatural thriller that's meant to launch a franchise?