Production wraps on sci-fi thriller The Tenth Planet – The Red Sister, starring Kevin Spacey

Having been found not guilty after standing trial for sex offenses, actor Kevin Spacey (House of Cards, American Beauty) is working on a comeback, signing on to work on multiple movies, even though the movies that are coming his way are not on the level of the projects he used to work on. He recently directed and starred in a sci-fi thriller called Holiguards Saga – The Portal of Force, which is intended to be the first in a franchise known as Statiguards vs. Holiguards, and now it has been announced that production has wrapped on another sci-fi thriller that has Spacey in the cast: The Tenth Planet – The Red Sister .

Directed by Matthew Philip Cannon, who also came up with the story, the film sees Spacey taking on the role of psychologist Dr. David Harper. He is joined in the cast by Ben Miles (The Crown), Joe Anderson (The Last Front), Antonia Campbell-Hughes (It Is in Us All), and newcomers Serrana Su-Ling Bliss and Lily Curley. Here’s the synopsis: Set across two timelines, The Tenth Planet – The Red Sister weaves ancient mythology and contemporary science into a story of cosmic destiny and human enlightenment. 12,800 years ago, a young girl named Anna stands at the threshold of destiny as a mysterious red planet looms behind the moon. Ancient rituals and celestial alignments mark the beginning of a cycle that will echo through time. In the present day, humanity teeters on the edge of collapse. Amid global pandemics and unrest, psychologist Dr. David Harper (Spacey) races to support 16-year-old Anna Collins, whose extraordinary visions hold the key to humanity’s salvation. Pursued by the dark forces of Planet X led by the malevolent Cullen (Miles), Greaves (Anderson) an ex MI-5 agent must help Harper navigate a web of deception, spiritual awakening, and cosmic peril. Harper and physiologist Edward Farouz uncover the ancient “Mark of Enlightenment.” Their search leads from the windswept stone circles of Scotland to the hidden claws of Planet X, culminating in a revelation that could determine the fate of mankind. The screenplay was written by Greg Daniels, Gareth Pritchard, and Paul Gerstenberger.

Mark Foligno, Jo Stanhope, and Glen Kirby produced the movie, with Michael Ryan serving as executive producer. Filming took place across Snowdonia in Wales, Leicestershire, and Birmingham.

Cannon describes the movie as “ a fusion of ancient myth and modern science, a story that explores what enlightenment means in an age of chaos, loss, and rediscovery. It’s both a human drama and a cosmic mystery. ” Foligno added, “ This film combines scale, intelligence, and deep emotion. With Matt’s vision and this incredible cast, we’re creating an elevated sci-fi experience with real human depth, the kind of story that resonates with audiences worldwide. “

Are you interested in seeing Kevin Spacey in The Tenth Planet – The Red Sister? Share your thoughts on this one by leaving a comment below.