Kevin Spacey (American Beauty, House of Cards, Baby Driver) will tour the upcoming Venice Film Festival for his next con outing to promote his latest directorial effort, a science-fiction thriller titled Holiguards Saga—The Portal of Force. The project is Spacey’s first directorial feature in more than 20 years. Elledgy Media, which produces the film, says a Holiguards Saga—The Portal of Force trailer will screen on August 29 at a “gala dinner” with cast and crew attending the event. A live performance by an opera singer and a Georgia dance ensemble will accompany the dinner to spice up the evening. The Venice Film Festival, which runs August 27 – September 6, says there are no plans for an official Kevin Spacey event at their gathering. With that in mind, Spacey’s presentation will be its own thing.

Holiguards Saga — The Portal Of Force revolves around “a conflict between two ancient supernatural factions — the Holiguards and the Statiguards. The main character, possessing the heritage of both sides, can stop the impending catastrophe. At the same time, the Statiguards are preparing a nuclear attack on Paris, using mind control technology and cosmic energy.”

Kevin Spacey rolled cameras on Holiguards in Mexico between 2023 and 2024, with Dolph Lundgren, Tyrese Gibson, Brianna Hildebrand, Disha Patani, Eric Roberts, and Lado Okhotnikov leading the cast.

In June, Spacey attended the Italian Global Series Festival in Rimini, where he addressed an audience, saying he’s “incredibly excited about going back to work in a substantial way,” and said he forgives “those who rushed to judgment” regarding legal cases brought against him.

What do you think about the concept for Spacey’s Holiguards Saga — The Portal Of Force? The title alone sounds like some straight-up sci-fi novel material you’d find at Borders Books & Music or Chapters. The cast is also quite severe, especially with imposing figures like Dolph Lundgren and Brianna Hildebrand leading the charge. Do you think Holiguards will become a hot topic of conversation, or will the film get a quiet release? We’ll find out closer to the Venice Film Festival when Kevin Spacey holds his event.