David Fincher’s Seven gets a 4K release in January

We’ve known for over a year that director David Fincher was working on a 4K (or 8K) restoration of his 1995 film Seven – or Se7en, if you prefer – and the 4K version of the movie was even screened at this year’s TCM Classic Film Festival. Now, we know when fans are going to have the chance to own the 4K restoration of Seven on disc, as Blu-ray.com has revealed that it’s set to be released on January 7th.

Scripted by Andrew Kevin Walker, Seven has the following synopsis: When retiring police Detective William Somerset (Morgan Freeman) tackles a final case with the aid of newly transferred David Mills (Brad Pitt), they discover a number of elaborate and grizzly murders. They soon realize they are dealing with a serial killer (Kevin Spacey) who is targeting people he thinks represent one of the seven deadly sins. Somerset also befriends Mills’ wife, Tracy (Gwyneth Paltrow), who is pregnant and afraid to raise her child in the crime-riddled city.

As reported by Blu-ray.com, “Warner Bros. Home Entertainment will celebrate the 30th anniversary of David Fincher’s Se7en (1995) with a new 4K Blu-ray edition, which is scheduled to arrive on the market on January 7th. In addition to the standard release, the studio will issue a Limited Edition SteelBook.”

Here are the special features and technical specs: NEW 4K RESTORATION SUPERVISED BY DAVID FINCHER – HDR10 PRESENTATION OF THE FILM – Four audio commentaries featuring David Fincher, Brad Pitt, Morgan Freeman, and other collaborators on the film – Additional and extended scenes – Alternate endings – AND MORE… – Optional English SDH, Spanish, and French subtitles for the main feature

Fincher previous said the 4K restoration of Seven, “ is what it is, warts and all… And some of it is spectacular and some of it is stuff that I would change or fix today, but I didn’t want to mess with that. There’s a lot of imperfections, there’s a lot of things that you just don’t see on film. When people say they love the look of film, what they’re talking about is chaos, entropy, and softness. Now, of course, we live in an HDR world where you get those kinds of very deep, rich, velvety blacks for free. And we had to negotiate that fine between what to fix or not… So we attempted to go back in and fix to make it match. And kind of repaint stuff and just take out water spots and little edge flashes. And some of it is impossible to get it to match, certainly by today’s standards. So there was a lot of excavation. “

