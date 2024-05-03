Alpha: Golshifteh Farahani, Tahar Rahim to star in Raw, Titane director Julia Ducournau’s third film

Golshifteh Farahani and Tahar Rahim are set to star in Alpha, the third film from Raw and Titane director Julia Ducournau

By
Golshifteh Farahani

Golshifteh Farahani of the Extraction films and Tahar Rahim of Madame Web have signed on to star in Alpha, the third film from Raw and Titane director Julia Ducournau, Variety reports. FilmNation and Charades will be presenting the project to potential buyers at the Cannes Film Festival – which is a good place for a Ducournau project to get rolling, since her film Titane won the Palme d’Or, the festival’s top award, a few years ago.

FilmNation Entertainment and Charades provided the following statement: “Alpha is Julia’s most personal, profound work yet, and we are looking forward to a global audience discovering the story with as much excitement as we did. We can’t wait to bring the film to market in Cannes and to launch sales together for the first time and collaborate in this way.

That’s all they would say about Alpha, as the plot details are being kept under wraps for now.

So, for an idea of what kind of film this might turn out to be, we can only look back at the films Ducournau made previously. Her first movie, Raw, had the following synopsis: Stringent vegetarian Justine encounters a decadent, merciless and dangerously seductive world during her first week at veterinary school. Desperate to fit in, she strays from her principles and eats raw meat for the first time. The young woman soon experiences terrible and unexpected consequences as her true self begins to emerge.

Then Titane told this story: Alexia is a dancer who, after being injured in a car accident as a child, has a titanium plate fitted into her head. Amidst a series of brutal and unexplained murders, her path crosses with Vincent, a firefighter desperately searching for his long-missing son, changing their lives forever.

Of course, those descriptions don’t convey just how wild, strange, and sometimes messy (we’re talking messes caused by fluids) those movies were. Alpha is likely to be another wild ride, so it will be interesting to see what it’s about and how it turns out.

Are you a Julia Ducournau fan, and are you interested in Alpha? Let us know by leaving a comment below.

Source: Variety
Tags: , , , , ,
icon More Horror Movie News
Paperback and Kindle editions of Don Coscarelli's Phiction, a book of stories set in the world of Phantasm, are now available
Phiction: Don Coscarelli’s book of stories set in the world of Phantasm now available in paperback and on Kindle
French filmmaker Romain Gavras is making his English-language debut with Sacrifice, starring Chris Evans, Anya Taylor-Joy & more
Sacrifice: Chris Evans, Anya Taylor-Joy, Salma Hayek Pinault, Brendan Fraser cast in violent radicals satire
Golshifteh Farahani and Tahar Rahim are set to star in Alpha, the third film from Raw and Titane director Julia Ducournau
Alpha: Golshifteh Farahani, Tahar Rahim to star in Raw, Titane director Julia Ducournau’s third film
The horror-themed game Pinball M is adding a pinball table inspired by the 2022 film Texas Chainsaw Massacre
Pinball M adding a pinball game inspired by Texas Chainsaw Massacre (2022)
View All

About the Author

15136 Articles Published
facebook

Cody is a news editor and film critic, focused on the horror arm of JoBlo.com, and writes scripts for videos that are released through the JoBlo Originals and JoBlo Horror Originals YouTube channels. In his spare time, he's a globe-trotting digital nomad, runs a personal blog called Life Between Frames, and writes novels and screenplays.

Latest Julia Ducournau News

Latest Horror News

Horror Movie Reviews
Tarot

Tarot Review

If you take the chance to see this in theaters, it doesn’t matter what month you were born, your reading is all the same: boredom.

Load more articles