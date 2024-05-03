Run Lola Run releases trailer for 25th anniversary 4K restoration as it runs back into theaters

As the year sees a slower run of movies after delays from the strikes, movies like the Sam Raimi Spider-Man trilogy are getting get re-released into theaters. This allows audiences to experience beloved films again on the big screen to commemorate the studio’s legacy in cinema. A smaller movie that will be seeing a new opportunity for exposure is 1998’s Run Lola Run. Deadline has revealed that the time-bending, German action film from Tom Tykwer will be celebrating its 25th anniversary with a return to theaters exhibiting a brand new 4K restoration.

The synopsis per Deadline reads,

“In Run Lola Run, Lola (Franka Potente) answers a call from her boyfriend Manni (Moritz Bleibtreu), a small-time courier for a big-time gangster. He has a problem: His boss is coming to pick up 100,000 Deutsche Marks in twenty minutes, and he doesn’t have the money. With Manni’s life on the line, Lola runs through the streets of Berlin to reach him and somehow pick up 100,000 marks along the way, making split-second decisions and encountering acquaintances, family, and strangers. As the clock ticks down, the tiniest choices become life-altering (or life-ending), and the fine line between fate and fortune begins to blur. “

The film’s star, Franka Potente, would parlay this film into a career in American productions that include The Bourne Identity, The Bourne Supremacy, Conjuring 2 and such television series as FX’s The Bridge and American Horror Story. Run Lola Run would win seven German Film Awards, a BAFTA nomination for Best non-English Film, and the Sundance Film Festival Audience Award. The film would amass $7 million at the domestic box office and it became one of the highest-grossing foreign language films stateside with $22M worldwide. The film also stars Moritz Bleibtreu, Herbert Knaup, Joachim Król, and Nina Petri. The director, Tom Tykwer, also wrote the screenplay for the film.