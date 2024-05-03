Hugh Jackman and Jodie Comer to star in dark reimagining of Robin Hood from the director of A Quiet Place: Day One

While Logan showed Jackman as an aging hero, he may be playing a similarly dark role for the upcoming retelling of a classic story.

By
robin hood, hugh jackman, jodie comer

Hugh Jackman makes his anticipated return as Wolverine this summer, but while he is excitingly reprising a beloved role, many agree he also perfectly capped off the popular mutant’s journey in the future-set X-Men sequel, Logan. Logan told the story of a popular anti-hero aging into his older years as he became a more broken-down version of himself. Jackman may not be veering too far off from that theme as he is now set to star in a darker incarnation of the story of literary folk hero Robin Hood.

According to Deadline, Jackman and Jodie Comer (who can also be seen this summer in the Jeff Nichols film, The Bikeriders) are set to star in The Death of Robin Hood. Michael Sarnoski, who directed Pig and A Quiet Place: Day One, will be penning and directing the retelling with Arrival and The Prestige producer Aaron Ryder on board to produce the film. Per Deadline, “The film is a darker reimagining of the classic Robin Hood tale. Set of its time, the film will see the title character grappling with his past after a life of crime and murder, a battleworn loner who finds himself gravely injured and in the hands of a mysterious woman who offers him a chance at salvation. Production is due to begin in February 2025.”

Ryder and producer Andrew Swett, of Ryder Picture Company, explain, “This is not the story of Robin Hood we’ve all come to know. Instead, Michael has crafted something far more grounded and visceral. Thanks to Alexander Black and our friends at Lyrical along with Rama and Michael, the world is going to love seeing Hugh and Jodie together in this epic.” Director Sarnoski added, “It has been an incredible opportunity to reinvent and freshly innovate the story we all know of Robin Hood. Securing the perfect cast to transform the script to screen was essential. I could not be more thrilled and trusting in Hugh and Jodie to bring this story to life in a powerful and meaningful way.”

Alexander Black of Lyrical Media will also be on board the project as a producer. Black would chime in, “We are thrilled to be part of this very special project and to be working with a visionary director in Michael, a phenomenal cast in Hugh and Jodie, and producing with our frequent collaborators, Ryder and Swett at RPC.”

Source: Deadline
