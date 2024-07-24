Kevin Feige says Hugh Jackman’s return as Wolverine can prove that Robert Downey Jr.’s return to Iron Man “can be done”

We’re in the home stretch for this year’s biggest summer release (and only MCU film), Deadpool & Wolverine. It has been about a year since Ryan Reynolds made an announcement video about what Deadpool 3 could possibly involve, then ending on a hilariously exciting casual note as Reynolds calls out to Hugh Jackman, walking out of focus in the background, asking him to play Wolverine again. Even when Jackman went out on an appropriate high note with Logan, this news wouldn’t put off the excitement of anyone.

Deadpool & Wolverine was instantly put on everyone’s radar and even more so when it was revealed that Jackman would finally be donning the famous yellow suit. Jackman’s return seems to have set a new precedent, according to Kevin Feige. Variety is reporting that the head of Marvel Studios sees this as proof that a certain billionaire hero could return under the right circumstances. Feige spoke with Discussing Film when he stated, “That’s the key, right? How do you do it in a way that maintains what has come before, and in a great way? And we’ve been spending, you know, the last two-plus years figuring that out for Wolverine.”