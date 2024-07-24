Kevin Feige says Hugh Jackman’s return as Wolverine can prove that Robert Downey Jr.’s return to Iron Man “can be done”

We’re in the home stretch for this year’s biggest summer release (and only MCU film), Deadpool & Wolverine. It has been about a year since Ryan Reynolds made an announcement video about what Deadpool 3 could possibly involve, then ending on a hilariously exciting casual note as Reynolds calls out to Hugh Jackman, walking out of focus in the background, asking him to play Wolverine again. Even when Jackman went out on an appropriate high note with Logan, this news wouldn’t put off the excitement of anyone.
Deadpool & Wolverine was instantly put on everyone’s radar and even more so when it was revealed that Jackman would finally be donning the famous yellow suit. Jackman’s return seems to have set a new precedent, according to Kevin Feige. Variety is reporting that the head of Marvel Studios sees this as proof that a certain billionaire hero could return under the right circumstances. Feige spoke with Discussing Film when he stated, “That’s the key, right? How do you do it in a way that maintains what has come before, and in a great way? And we’ve been spending, you know, the last two-plus years figuring that out for Wolverine.”
Feige continued, “So, what’s to come? We’ll see. We’re just proud that we, I think, have figured it out for Wolverine. I think Hugh’s appearance and starring role in [Deadpool & Wolverine] is a great sign that it can be done — if great care is taken.” He would not only limit this thinking to Downey Jr.’s Tony Stark but also possibly Chris Evans’ return as Steve Rogers, aka Captain America. The X-Men universe under Fox was already previously inconsistent. However, Jackman would say in a previous SiriusXM interview that the multiverse is a perfect set up for all these possible reprisals, “It’s all because of this device they have in the Marvel world of moving around timelines. Now we can go back because, you know, it’s science. So, I don’t have to screw with the Logan timeline, which was important to me. And I think probably to the fans too.”
