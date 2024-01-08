Golden Globes winners: Oppenheimer, Poor Things, Succession, The Bear take top honors

Oppenheimer and Poor Things won their respective film categories, while Succession and The Bear won for TV at this year’s Golden Globes.

The 81st Golden Globes were unveiled on Sunday, with Oppenheimer and Poor Things taking home top honors in their respective film categories, Succession and The Bear standing as the top TV winners and former Globes host Ricky Gervais and Barbie earning statues in the ceremony’s new categories related to stand-up comedy and box office achievement. You can see the full list of winners below!

Best Motion Picture – Drama

Anatomy of a Fall

Killers of the Flower Moon

Maestro

Oppenheimer – WINNER

Past Lives

The Zone of Interest

Best Picture – Musical or Comedy

Air

American Fiction

Barbie

May December

Poor Things – WINNER

The Holdovers

Best Director – Motion Picture

Bradley Cooper, Maestro

Greta Gerwig, Barbie

Yorgos Lanthimos, Poor Things

Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer – WINNER

Martin Scorsese, Killers of the Flower Moon

Celine Song, Past Lives

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama

Bradley Cooper, Maestro

Leonardo DiCaprio, Killers of the Flower Moon

Colman Domingo, Rustin

Barry Keoghan, Saltburn

Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer – WINNER

Andrew Scott, All of Us Strangers

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Nicolas Cage, Dream Scenario

Timothée Chalamet, Wonka

Matt Damon, Air

Paul Giamatti, The Holdovers – WINNER

Joaquin Phoenix, Beau Is Afraid

Jeffrey Wright, American Fiction

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama

Annette Bening, Nyad

Lily Gladstone, Killers of the Flower Moon – WINNER

Sandra Hüller, Anatomy of a Fall

Greta Lee, Past Lives

Carey Mulligan, Maestro

Cailee Spaeny, Priscilla

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Fantasia Barrino, The Color Purple

Jennifer Lawrence, No Hard Feelings

Natalie Portman, May December

Alma Pöysti, Fallen Leaves

Margot Robbie, Barbie

Emma Stone, Poor Things – WINNER

Best Supporting Performance in a Motion Picture – Actor

Willem Dafoe, Poor Things

Robert De Niro, Killers of the Flower Moon

Robert Downey Jr., Oppenheimer – WINNER

Ryan Gosling, Barbie

Charles Melton, May December

Mark Ruffalo, Poor Things

Best Supporting Performance in a Motion Picture – Actress

Emily Blunt, Oppenheimer

Danielle Brooks, The Color Purple

Jodie Foster, Nyad

Julianne Moore, May December

Rosamund Pike, Saltburn

Da’Vine Joy Randolph, The Holdovers – WINNER

Best Screenplay

Barbie

Poor Things

Oppenheimer

Killers of the Flower Moon

Past Lives

Anatomy of a Fall – WINNER

Best Animated Feature

The Boy and the Heron – WINNER

Elemental

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

The Super Mario Bros. Movie

Suzume

Wish

Best Non-English Language Film

Anatomy of a Fall (France) – WINNER

Fallen Leaves (Finland)

Io Capitano (Italy)

Past Lives (United States)

Society of the Snow (Spain)

The Zone of Interest (United Kingdom)

Best Original Score

Jerskin Fendrix, Poor Things

Joe Hisaishi, The Boy and the Heron

Ludwig Göransson, Oppenheimer – WINNER

Mica Levi, The Zone of Interest

Daniel Pemberton, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Robbie Robertson, Killers of the Flower Moon

Best Original Song

“Addicted to Romance,” Bruce Springsteen (She Came to Me)

“Dance the Night,” Caroline Ailin, Dua Lipa, Mark Ronson & Andrew Wyatt (Barbie)

“I’m Just Ken,” Mark Ronson & Andrew Wyatt (Barbie)

“Peaches,” Jack Black, Aaron Horvath, Michael Jelenic, Eric Osmond & John Spiker (The Super Mario Bros. Move)

“Road to Freedom,” Lenny Kravitz (Rustin)

“What Was I Made For?” Billie Eilish & Finneas (Barbie) – WINNER

Cinematic and Box Office Achievement

Barbie – WINNER

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

John Wick: Chapter 4

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One

Oppenheimer

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour

The Super Mario Bros. Movie

Best Television Series – Drama

1923

Succession – WINNER

The Crown

The Diplomat

The Last of Us

The Morning Show

Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy

Abbott Elementary

Barry

Jury Duty

Only Murders in the Building

Ted Lasso

The Bear – WINNER

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Drama

Brian Cox, Succession

Kieran Culkin, Succession – WINNER

Gary Oldman, Slow Horses

Pedro Pascal, The Last of Us

Jeremy Strong, Succession

Dominic West, The Crown

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Drama

Helen Mirren, 1923

Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us

Keri Russell, The Diplomat

Sarah Snook, Succession – WINNER

Imelda Staunton, The Crown

Emma Stone, The Curse

Best Actress in a TV Series – Musical or Comedy

Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary

Ayo Edebiri, The Bear – WINNER

Elle Fanning, The Great

Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building

Natasha Lyonne, Poker Face

Best Actor in a TV Series – Musical or Comedy

Bill Hader, Barry

Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building

Jason Segel, Shrinking

Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building

Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso

Jeremy Allen White, The Bear – WINNER

Best Supporting Actor – Television

Billy Crudup, The Morning Show

Matthew Macfadyen, Succession – WINNER

James Marsden, Jury Duty

Alan Ruck, Succession

Alexander Skarsgård, Succession

Best Supporting Actress – Television

Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown – WINNER

Abby Elliott, The Bear

Christina Ricci, Yellowjackets

J. Smith-Cameron, Succession

Meryl Streep, Only Murders in the Building

Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso

Best Limited Series, Anthology Series or a Motion Picture Made for Television

Beef – WINNER

Lessons in Chemistry

Daisy Jones & the Six

All the Light We Cannot See

Fellow Travelers

Fargo

Best Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Television Film

Matt Bomer, Fellow Travelers

Sam Claflin, Daisy Jones & the Six

Jon Hamm, Fargo

Woody Harrelson, White House Plumbers

David Oyelowo, Lawmen: Bass Reeves

Steven Yeun, Beef – WINNER

Best Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Television Film

Riley Keough, Daisy Jones & the Six

Brie Larson, Lessons in Chemistry

Elizabeth Olsen, Love and Death

Juno Temple, Fargo

Rachel Weisz, Dead Ringers

Ali Wong, Beef – WINNER

Best Performance in Stand-Up Comedy on Television

Ricky Gervais, Ricky Gervais Armageddon – WINNER

Trevor Noah, Trevor Noah: Where Was I

Amy Schumer, Amy Schumer: Emergency Contact

Chris Rock, Selective Outrage

Sarah Silverman, Sarah Silverman: Someone You Love

Wanda Sykes, I’m an Entertainer

Going into the Golden Globes, Barbie and Succession both led their respective fields with nine nominations apiece. Oppenheimer would go on to be the night’s big winner with five Globes, while Succession led TV with four.

