Golden Globes winners: Oppenheimer, Poor Things, Succession, The Bear take top honors

The 81st Golden Globes were unveiled on Sunday, with Oppenheimer and Poor Things taking home top honors in their respective film categories, Succession and The Bear standing as the top TV winners and former Globes host Ricky Gervais and Barbie earning statues in the ceremony’s new categories related to stand-up comedy and box office achievement. You can see the full list of winners below!
Best Motion Picture – Drama
Anatomy of a Fall
Killers of the Flower Moon
Maestro
Oppenheimer – WINNER
Past Lives
The Zone of Interest
Best Picture – Musical or Comedy
Air
American Fiction
Barbie
May December
Poor Things – WINNER
The Holdovers
Best Director – Motion Picture
Bradley Cooper, Maestro
Greta Gerwig, Barbie
Yorgos Lanthimos, Poor Things
Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer – WINNER
Martin Scorsese, Killers of the Flower Moon
Celine Song, Past Lives
Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama
Bradley Cooper, Maestro
Leonardo DiCaprio, Killers of the Flower Moon
Colman Domingo, Rustin
Barry Keoghan, Saltburn
Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer – WINNER
Andrew Scott, All of Us Strangers
Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy
Nicolas Cage, Dream Scenario
Timothée Chalamet, Wonka
Matt Damon, Air
Paul Giamatti, The Holdovers – WINNER
Joaquin Phoenix, Beau Is Afraid
Jeffrey Wright, American Fiction
Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama
Annette Bening, Nyad
Lily Gladstone, Killers of the Flower Moon – WINNER
Sandra Hüller, Anatomy of a Fall
Greta Lee, Past Lives
Carey Mulligan, Maestro
Cailee Spaeny, Priscilla
Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy
Fantasia Barrino, The Color Purple
Jennifer Lawrence, No Hard Feelings
Natalie Portman, May December
Alma Pöysti, Fallen Leaves
Margot Robbie, Barbie
Emma Stone, Poor Things – WINNER
Best Supporting Performance in a Motion Picture – Actor
Willem Dafoe, Poor Things
Robert De Niro, Killers of the Flower Moon
Robert Downey Jr., Oppenheimer – WINNER
Ryan Gosling, Barbie
Charles Melton, May December
Mark Ruffalo, Poor Things
Best Supporting Performance in a Motion Picture – Actress
Emily Blunt, Oppenheimer
Danielle Brooks, The Color Purple
Jodie Foster, Nyad
Julianne Moore, May December
Rosamund Pike, Saltburn
Da’Vine Joy Randolph, The Holdovers – WINNER
Best Screenplay
Barbie
Poor Things
Oppenheimer
Killers of the Flower Moon
Past Lives
Anatomy of a Fall – WINNER
Best Animated Feature
The Boy and the Heron – WINNER
Elemental
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
The Super Mario Bros. Movie
Suzume
Wish
Best Non-English Language Film
Anatomy of a Fall (France) – WINNER
Fallen Leaves (Finland)
Io Capitano (Italy)
Past Lives (United States)
Society of the Snow (Spain)
The Zone of Interest (United Kingdom)
Best Original Score
Jerskin Fendrix, Poor Things
Joe Hisaishi, The Boy and the Heron
Ludwig Göransson, Oppenheimer – WINNER
Mica Levi, The Zone of Interest
Daniel Pemberton, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
Robbie Robertson, Killers of the Flower Moon
Best Original Song
“Addicted to Romance,” Bruce Springsteen (She Came to Me)
“Dance the Night,” Caroline Ailin, Dua Lipa, Mark Ronson & Andrew Wyatt (Barbie)
“I’m Just Ken,” Mark Ronson & Andrew Wyatt (Barbie)
“Peaches,” Jack Black, Aaron Horvath, Michael Jelenic, Eric Osmond & John Spiker (The Super Mario Bros. Move)
“Road to Freedom,” Lenny Kravitz (Rustin)
“What Was I Made For?” Billie Eilish & Finneas (Barbie) – WINNER
Cinematic and Box Office Achievement
Barbie – WINNER
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
John Wick: Chapter 4
Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One
Oppenheimer
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour
The Super Mario Bros. Movie
Best Television Series – Drama
1923
Succession – WINNER
The Crown
The Diplomat
The Last of Us
The Morning Show
Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy
Abbott Elementary
Barry
Jury Duty
Only Murders in the Building
Ted Lasso
The Bear – WINNER
Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Drama
Brian Cox, Succession
Kieran Culkin, Succession – WINNER
Gary Oldman, Slow Horses
Pedro Pascal, The Last of Us
Jeremy Strong, Succession
Dominic West, The Crown
Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Drama
Helen Mirren, 1923
Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us
Keri Russell, The Diplomat
Sarah Snook, Succession – WINNER
Imelda Staunton, The Crown
Emma Stone, The Curse
Best Actress in a TV Series – Musical or Comedy
Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
Ayo Edebiri, The Bear – WINNER
Elle Fanning, The Great
Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building
Natasha Lyonne, Poker Face
Best Actor in a TV Series – Musical or Comedy
Bill Hader, Barry
Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building
Jason Segel, Shrinking
Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso
Jeremy Allen White, The Bear – WINNER
Best Supporting Actor – Television
Billy Crudup, The Morning Show
Matthew Macfadyen, Succession – WINNER
James Marsden, Jury Duty
Alan Ruck, Succession
Alexander Skarsgård, Succession
Best Supporting Actress – Television
Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown – WINNER
Abby Elliott, The Bear
Christina Ricci, Yellowjackets
J. Smith-Cameron, Succession
Meryl Streep, Only Murders in the Building
Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso
Best Limited Series, Anthology Series or a Motion Picture Made for Television
Beef – WINNER
Lessons in Chemistry
Daisy Jones & the Six
All the Light We Cannot See
Fellow Travelers
Fargo
Best Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Television Film
Matt Bomer, Fellow Travelers
Sam Claflin, Daisy Jones & the Six
Jon Hamm, Fargo
Woody Harrelson, White House Plumbers
David Oyelowo, Lawmen: Bass Reeves
Steven Yeun, Beef – WINNER
Best Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Television Film
Riley Keough, Daisy Jones & the Six
Brie Larson, Lessons in Chemistry
Elizabeth Olsen, Love and Death
Juno Temple, Fargo
Rachel Weisz, Dead Ringers
Ali Wong, Beef – WINNER
Best Performance in Stand-Up Comedy on Television
Ricky Gervais, Ricky Gervais Armageddon – WINNER
Trevor Noah, Trevor Noah: Where Was I
Amy Schumer, Amy Schumer: Emergency Contact
Chris Rock, Selective Outrage
Sarah Silverman, Sarah Silverman: Someone You Love
Wanda Sykes, I’m an Entertainer
Going into the Golden Globes, Barbie and Succession both led their respective fields with nine nominations apiece. Oppenheimer would go on to be the night’s big winner with five Globes, while Succession led TV with four.
What did you think of the winners at this year’s Golden Globes? Give us your thoughts on the results below!
