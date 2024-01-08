Jo Koy’s Golden Globes monologue gets bad reviews

Golden Globes host Jo Koy is getting bad reviews for his monologue, with him getting notably defensive as it went on.

There’s nothing worse than silence for a comedian, but that’s something Golden Globes host Jo Koy was met with a few times during his monologue last night. When the audience failed to laugh at one of the jokes, Koy went on the defensive, saying, “Yes, I got the gig 10 days ago! You want a perfect monologue? Yo, shut up. You’re kidding me, right? Slow down, I wrote some of these and they are the ones you are laughing at.” In the latter part, he was referring to the fact that many of his jokes came from the show’s writers. In particular, the one that got his “10 days ago” defence was this one about Barbie: “The key moment in ‘Barbie’ is when she goes from perfect beauty to bad breath, cellulite and flat feet — or what casting directors call character acting,” eliciting groans from the audience.

Ironically, one of the first awards given out last night was for best performance in a stand-up comedy special for Netflix’s Armageddon. Gervais was on tour, so he wasn’t on hand to accept his award, but if he had, considering his previous Globes hosting duties, would he have given Koy a bad review?

To be fair to Koy, he got at least one huge laugh during his monologue – when he talked about Barry Keoghan’s genitalia in Saltburn. “Where is your penis seated? Down front? That was the real star of the show,” Koy joked. 

Even though Koy’s reviews have been pretty negative, many believe he did a better job than last year’s host, Jerrod Carmichael. That comedian took the opportunity to roast the beleaguered Hollywood Foreign Press Association in a monologue that was more incendiary than funny. 

Did Jo Koy do a good job? Let us know in the comments. 

Source: Variety
