Tulsa King season two casts Neal McDonough as a powerful businessman

The cast of season two of Tulsa King keeps building, as Neal McDonough has signed on to appear as a series regular of the Paramount+ series.

The news that McDonough would be joining the cast of Tulsa King comes just one month after it was announced that Frank Grillo – who plays Brock Rumlow in the Marvel Cinematic Universe – would be playing a vital role in season two, taking on the role of a mobster named Bill Bevilaqua. As for McDonough’s role, Variety reports that he will be playing “a powerful and extremely territorial businessman” named Cal Thresher.

McDonough has been a staple on television for a few decades now, with recurring roles on World War II miniseries Band of Brothers, animated series The Incredible Hulk, ABC’s Desperate Housewives, western Justified, and more.

Like Grillo, McDonough also has a connection to the MCU, playing Howling Commandos leader Timothy “Dum Dum” Dugan first in 2011’s Captain America: The First Avenger and later on TV’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., Agent Carter and What If…? He, too, has worked under the DC banner as Damien Darhk across numerous series.

Season two of Tulsa King will allow McDonough to again work with Taylor Sheridan, having previously collaborated on the second season of Yellowstone. Tulsa King, Yellowstone and more have made Sheridan the golden boy of Paramount+. On the impact Sheridan has had on the streaming service, president/CEO Chris McCarthy said, “Tulsa King scored as the #1 new series of the year, topping all others…Tulsa King together with Mayor of Kingstown, 1883 and the upcoming 1923, undeniably confirm the success of our strategy to franchise Yellowstone and use it to supercharge streaming growth – none of which would be possible without the creative mastermind of Taylor Sheridan.”

No official premiere date has been set for season two of Tulsa King, but no doubt fans of the first will be eagerly anticipating news. For other updates on Tulsa King, be sure to check out our frequently updated article on the show.

What do you think of how the cast of Tulsa King season two is shaping up? Drop your thoughts in the comments section below.