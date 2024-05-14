House of the Dragon: The new trailer from HBO prepares you for the inevitable war

The follow-up to the first season of the Game of Thrones prequel is finally making its premiere this summer. The new trailer teases the impending doom for the houses.

In October of 2022, the first season of House of the Dragon left audiences with a sense of impending war as Queen Rhaenyra Targaryen found herself laced with rage and coming to a decision to battle for the throne. The second season suffered some delay due to last year’s dual union strikes, but wait no more. The new trailer from HBO prepares you for the inevitable war as both houses are preparing for the grand-scale conflict and lines are about to be drawn. House of the Dragon is set to premiere on SUNDAY, JUNE 16 (9:00-10:00 p.m. ET/PT) on HBO and available to stream on Max.

The returning cast from the first season of House of the Dragon includes Matt Smith, Olivia Cooke, Emma D’Arcy, Eve Best, Steve Toussaint, Fabien Frankel, Ewan Mitchell, Tom Glynn-Carney, Sonoya Mizuno, and Rhys Ifans. Additional returning cast includes Harry Collett, Bethany Antonia, Phoebe Campbell, Phia Saban, Jefferson Hall, and Matthew Needham.

New names that join the cast of this new season include Abubakar Salim as Alyn of Hull, Gayle Rankin as Alys Rivers, Freddie Fox as Ser Gwayne Hightower, Simon Russell Beale as Ser Simon Strong, Clinton Liberty as Addam of Hull, Jamie Kenna as Ser Alfred Broome, Kieran Bew as Hugh, Tom Bennett as Ulf, Tom Taylor as Lord Cregan Stark, and Vincent Regan as Ser Rickard Thorne.

George R.R. Martin, as always, will be credited on the show as Co-Creator/Executive Producer. He will be joined by Ryan Condal as Co-Creator/Showrunner/Executive Producer. Executive Producers on the season include Sara Hess, Alan Taylor, Melissa Bernstein, Kevin de la Noy, Loni Peristere and Vince Gerardis. House of the Dragon is based on George R.R. Martin’s popular novels, Fire & Blood.