House of the Dragon season 2 sets June release on HBO

House of the Dragon fans have been anxiously awaiting word on the release of season 2 of the fantasy series. It was previously reported that the series would debut sometime this summer, but that date has just been narrowed down a little more.

Warner Bros. Discovery streaming and gaming chief J.B. Perrette revealed (via Variety) that House of the Dragon season 2 will premiere on HBO in June but didn’t specify an exact date. The first season was a surprisingly big success for HBO, and I only say “surprisingly” because I honestly wasn’t sure if fans would be willing to return to Westeros after the disappointment following the Games of Thrones finale. Will the second season be able to keep the momentum going? HBO certainly hopes so, as they’re said to be actively developing seasons 3 and 4 of the series.

The news of the development of additional seasons comes from Game of Thrones author George R.R. Martin, who took to his blog to write about a trip to London to the studio where House of the Dragon is shot. “ I also spent two days locked in a room with Ryan Condal and his writing staff (Sara Hess, Ti Mikkel, David Hancock, and Philippa Goslett) talking about the third and fourth seasons of HOUSE OF THE DRAGON, ” Martin wrote. “ They were lively, fun discussions, and we got some good work done… though two days was not nearly enough. There is so much ground to cover that I am not sure twenty days would have been enough. “