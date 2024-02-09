More dragons, more incest as HBO develops yet another Game of Thrones prequel series

THR reports that HBO is developing yet another Game of Thrones prequel series. This one will be a prequel to House of the Dragon and tell the story of Aegon Targaryen’s brutal conquest of Westeros.

Mattson Tomlin, who co-wrote The Batman Part II with Matt Reeves, is set to pen the Game of Thrones prequel. Aegon Targaryen, who has been mentioned frequently in the franchise, conquered Westeros with his sister wives, Rhaenys and Visenya, and three dragons. With the exception of Dorne, Aegon took control of the continent within just two years, later founding the city of King’s Landing, constructing the Red Keep, and forging the Iron Throne from the swords of his defeated enemies. His descendants would go on to rule for centuries.

THR’s sources have described the Aegon prequel series as a “ back to basics ” approach to the franchise, although they’re not entirely sure what that means. Since Game of Thrones concluded, HBO has been developing a variety of projects set in the same universe. The first, and so far only, spinoff series to be released is House of the Dragon. The series is set 200 years before the events of the flagship series and chronicles the war of succession known as the Dance of the Dragons. The second season is expected to debut this summer.

HBO is also moving forward with A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms: The Hedge Knight, based on George R.R. Martin’s Dunk and Egg novellas. “ A century before the events of Game of Thrones, two unlikely heroes wandered Westeros … a young, naïve but courageous knight, Ser Duncan the Tall, and his diminutive squire, Egg, ” reads the synopsis. “ Set in an age when the Targaryen line still holds the Iron Throne and the memory of the last dragon has not yet passed from living memory, great destinies, powerful foes and dangerous exploits all await these improbable and incomparable friends. ” The studio hopes to start shooting the spinoff this spring.

As for the potential Aegon series, there’s no guarantee it will actually move any further, as HBO has developed many Game of Thrones projects that have been shelved.